KWC Band to present spring concert 'Once Upon a Time'

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTrfN_0ew8x6Li00
Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, assistant professor of music and director of bands, directs the Kentucky Wesleyan College Band during a previous engagement. Pictured, front row, from left, are Max Garrett, Scarlet Head and Kaela Butler. Sydney Smith, Kentucky Wesleyan College

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band will present its spring concert, ”Once Upon a Time,” at 6 p.m. April 5 at the Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center on the KWC campus.

The band will be under the direction of Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, assistant professor of music and director of bands.

“We have four concerts a year, so this is the last one in our concert series,” Stuckemeyer said. “The idea here is that all of the music that we’re going to be doing is going to tell a story. ...Everything is gonna be very programmatic. Sometimes, band works (are) just for pure entertainment or they can tell a story and everything we’re going to be doing is going to be the programmatic type.”

Stuckemeyer said the goals are to educate the students while also being able to entertain.

“I try to have a nice mix of both to where the concerts are enjoyable but they’re also challenging to the students in the ensembles as well,” Stuckemeyer said.

The concert will feature the works of William Bolcom, Thomas Doss, Ryan Nowlin, Randall Standridge and Robert Wright and George Forrest.

“Whenever I try to program a concert, I try to choose pieces that kind of all work together,” Stuckemeyer said. “...I try to be a little more inclusive with who I try to program music from. Like Randall Standridge, who wrote one of the pieces, is an LGBTQ+ composer. …We try to be as diverse as possible and I try and always (represent) either people of color or female composers.”

The band will also be joined by Dr. Lisa Clark, associate professor of music who teaches voice, music appreciation and music history, as the guest soloist on the song “And This Is My Beloved” from the 1953 musical “Kismet” from Wright and Forrest.

“She’s an absolutely fantastic vocalist,” Stuckemeyer said. “...Having somebody of her caliber is wonderful to be able to have her with the ensemble. (It) kind of brings something completely different because whenever we are doing band concerts, it’s normally just wind instruments. So having a vocalist there provides a nice change to kind of the sonic qualities that you’re going to hear.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 270-852-3143.

