KindCare is starting work in Bristol on what it promotes as an assisted-living complex geared toward the middle-income elderly, and expects to begin renting to 117 tenants by the spring of 2023. The five-story building will be the start of what Chief Executive Officer Mark De Pecol envisions as a chain of centers offering standard assisted living apartments along with special memory care ...

BRISTOL, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO