Candidates hear about difficulties Boulware Mission clients face

Those in recovery need access to stability, affordable housing and opportunities to help break the cycle of substance and alcohol use, according to clients at Boulware Mission.

Clients met with candidates running for local offices in Owensboro and Daviess County Thursday evening to discuss homelessness, substance use issue and some challenges to being and staying in recovery.

Client names cannot be released due to the anonymous nature of recovery programs.

Although Boulware Mission works to educate clients on how to lead a self-sufficient lifestyle, including helping them with financial literacy, life skills and connecting them with jobs, it is not always enough to break the cycle of substance and alcohol use.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Executive Director Amy Pride, is transitional housing.

Clients expressed a concern for leaving the recovery program and losing the stability and routine of Boulware and working to navigate an independent life without much support.

One client in particular said he believes his chances of remaining in recovery if he stays in Owensboro after leaving Boulware are slim.

He added that he plans on relocating to Alabama to have the support of his family to help him maintain his recovery status.

“My biggest fear is probably, if I stay here, my success,” he said. “Staying here could really mess me up. I need to change my people, places and things.”

Incoming Board President Matt Purcell said that is a significant challenge that many clients face after they leave the program at Boulware.

“What they need is a place to transition and that’s our biggest challenge. I’ve seen so many guys that — they’re on fire. When they’re done with their programming, they’re ready to go, they’re ready to conquer the world, but they have no place to go afterwards and we have no place to put them. We have a very small transition area right now,” he said.

Transitional living spaces, he said, offer some support and stability for clients while they work to lead more independent lifestyles and become self-sufficient. It is vital to ensuring they are able to stand on their own two feet and maintain recovery.

Without that support and structure, he said many end up back in their old cycles.

Some may have families they can stay with, but many do not have anyone, he said.

Purcell said Boulware is currently working to create an additional transitional living wing on the facility that would provide 18 transitional apartments for those needing more independence with some added structure and support.

However, that requires funding and Boulware is a nonprofit funded by donations and grant monies.

“My ask of you, for them, is for you decision makers, when you’re deciding on where to spend money — spend it on places like Boulware so we can help these guys get back to their family,” he said.

Job opportunities are another concern for many clients, as some are likely to have criminal histories that might deter potential employers from hiring them.

One client said he has a college degree in computer information technology and has received several job offers, but once employers run a background check and see multiple felonies, those offers are quickly rescinded.

He said he is working to establish a self-sufficient lifestyle and remains in recovery, but it becomes difficult when he cannot find employment.

While Boulware Mission maintains connection with some local employers, it is limited, Pride said.

“The other thing that we can do is provide them opportunities. This guy’s got a college degree but can’t get a job, so let’s give him a chance of a good paying job. We’ve got to be willing to take chances on some of these guys … and willing to give them an opportunity,” Purcell said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360