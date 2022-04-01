ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

REGA Engineering Group Celebrates 19 Years in Business

 3 days ago

REGA Engineering Group Celebrates 19 Years in Business. REGA Engineering Group, Inc., a Midwest based full-service engineering firm, is honored to celebrate its 19th anniversary and continue serving its communities for years...

Grand Forks Herald

Editor's note: Celebrating this year’s Top 25 Women in Business

Twenty-five is a solid number. Depending on how it is used, it marks significant milestones or achievements. In years, it means a quarter of a century. For Prairie Business, it means the year’s top female business professionals. We’ll let you in on a little secret: Prairie Business couldn’t be...
FARGO, ND
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lincoln, NE
Business
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WTVM

Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on Victory Drive. Esso, which was once a full-service station, opened for business on March 8, 1962 and changed to Exxon in 1972. The gas station ranged from Exxon, Chevron and briefly Shell. They had six gas pumps and not only did they do fuel service, but they also washed customers’ windshield.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Hot 96.3

317 Day: Celebrating Women In Business

March 17th marks “Indy’s own holiday” (an appropriate hat tip to Indianapolis’ popular 317 area code) and highlights the city’s music, arts, food, and spirits scene. Hot 96.3 was all over Indy highlighting the local businesses, sports, and cultural scenes that make Indy a great place to live, work and thrive!!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Ashley Furniture family business celebrates 100 years of operation

VICTORIA, Texas – It’s not often that a company reaches the century mark under the same family while continuing to serve the same communities from the beginning. That’s exactly what the Stimson/Streiff family accomplished this year with their family-owned furniture store, starting in 1922 and continuing now in 2022. Ashley Homestore/5th Home Furniture Owner, Paige Streiff, is a fifth-generation member...
VICTORIA, TX
Fox 46 Charlotte

The Carolinas’, and nation’s, single largest greenhouse is celebrating 50 years in business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plants that are now just beginning to bloom in your neighborhood most likely came from a greenhouse in Huntersville. Metrolina Greenhouses supplies plants to big box stores within a 600-mile radius of Charlotte. This summer the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Next time you’re at one of those big […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
KCCI.com

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
AMES, IA
The Independent

Flight diverts three times in one journey

A US flight appears to have been diverted three times in just one journey.Delta Air Lines flight 760 from Salt Lake City, Utah, set off on 31 March bound for Washington Ronald Reagan airport (DCA), but the usually 3hr 30m flight made several unexpected stops.The first diversion was an emergency landing in Denver, Colorado, after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Rachel Wright, one of 198 passengers on board, said “everything seemed normal” before their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Spencer Evening World

Hoosier History Highlights: April 3-9

This Week in Indiana History 1865 - Albion Fellows Bacon was born in Evansville.  Sometimes called “the mother of Indiana housing laws,” she gained a national reputation as a social reformer and author, best known for her efforts to improve living standards. In 1911, she helped organize the Indiana Housing Association.  In 1917, she was behind a law passed by the Indiana legislature which set higher housing standards and authorized condemnation of unsanitary dwellings. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Oklahoman

'Numbers have gone down dramatically': Turkey season opens later with reduced bag limit as population dwindles

Spring turkey season would normally be opening this week, but hunters this year will be facing a later starting date with a smaller bag limit. Last June, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to open the spring turkey season 10 days later this year and reduce a hunter's bag limit from three to one tom statewide. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE

