Lady Panthers jump out early in 16-1 win

Jessie Daniels, Hattie Newman and Kayley Payne drove in three runs apiece to spur No. 4 Daviess County High School to a 16-1 softball victory in three innings against Owensboro on Thursday at DCHS.

Payne went 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three runs, Newman finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs, and Daniels clubbed a home run of her own.

The Lady Panthers (6-1, 1-0 in 9th District) plated nine runs in the first inning and seven in the second, securing the victory on a wet and rain-soaked afternoon.

“Obviously, the conditions weren’t the best in the world,” DCHS coach John Biggs said. “The field was in good shape, but then it started misting and everything. It’s like I told the girls, it’s one of those things — we control what we can control.

“What you can control is your effort, how you approach things. You can’t control the weather. I thought we showed some grit and determination in that. We set the tone early.”

Millie Roberts went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs, Kinsey Vergason finished 2-for-2 with two runs, Annie Newman drove in two runs with a double, and Katie Mewes (double) and Sophie Simone scored two runs apiece.

Raylee Roby earned the pitching victory, giving up no earned runs on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts.

“I thought our batters made adjustments to the pitching,” Biggs said. “Raylee struggled a little bit there. She said she was having a hard time gripping the ball, but again, she fought through that snd settled down there in the latter part of the first inning. I thought she was spot-on in the second inning.”

Owensboro (2-5, 0-2) broke through in the third frame when Reese Boswell reached on an error, advanced to second on a groundout and then scored on Addison Hill’s RBI base hit to center field.

The Lady Devils will return to action Sunday to start a slate of five games at the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, while DC is off until the Boonville (Ind.) Southern Slam begins April 8.

With playing a tough schedule, Biggs said, he’s hoping the Lady Panthers continue to grow as the season progresses.

“We’re going to be ready,” he said. “That’s what we gear everything for — being prepared once district starts and putting ourselves in the best situation we can when it comes around to seeding in the district tournament.

“We’ve never talked about wins and losses. We’re about getting better. If we can get better every game, every at=-bat, every practice, winning and success will take care of itself.”

OWENSBORO 001 — 1 1 2

DAVIESS COUNTY 97x — 16 11 1

WP-Roby. LP-Tindle. 2B-A. Newman, H. Newman, Mewes, Roberts (DC). 3B-Payne (DC). HR-Daniels, H. Newman (DC).