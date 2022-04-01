ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Answering the Call: COVID-19 didn't stop maternity care nurses

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9wpA_0ew8wL7300
Mariah Case, labor and delivery nurse, stands inside a patient delivery room on Thursday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

For labor and delivery nurse Mariah Case, working in maternity care, especially during COVID-19, was never a choice.

It was what she was going to do and has been proud to do throughout the past two years.

Case began her nursing career at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in maternity care jut before the beginning of COVID-19.

When she first started, she said maternity was an upbeat and bustling floor in the hospital with people constantly coming in and out of rooms and visiting with new mothers and mothers-to-be.

The pandemic, however, changed things quite a bit.

Patients on the maternity floor were quickly limited to one visitor, which was mostly limited to significant others.

It created some barriers, Case said, for patients to get that support from loved ones, like their own mothers and their other children during one of the most significant moments of their lives.

The experience was not only different for mothers, but it was also a change for nurses on the floor, Case said, who took on a more emotionally supportive role for patients who were maybe missing the memorable moment they expected to have with loved ones and who needed some reassurance.

Reassurance, however, was also difficult, she said, especially at the beginning of the pandemic when so much was unknown about the virus.

There was FaceTime and video-capable phones available for patients, but it still was not exactly the same.

“I feel like sometimes, the patients are almost wanting to look to their mom for support, but she can’t be here, so I just feel like it’s more just trying to help meet their needs,” she said. “I do what I can just to make my patient’s stay a little bit better, and kind of lift that burden, even though they’re being isolated, just trying to make that a little more of a positive experience for them.”

That experience was made even more difficult for the 215 mothers testing positive for COVID-19 who were placed in negative pressure rooms and had limited face time with their newborns to combat exposure.

Nurses not only had to take on an additional support role for mothers, but were also dealing with concern about their own exposure to the virus and potential spreading that to their loved ones and family, or even other patients, Case said, all amidst a national healthcare shortage, which certainly affected maternity care.

Case said in January, she, along with at least 60% of the staff in labor and delivery contracted COVID-19.

More from this section

But, she said, the show had to go on, despite the pandemic.

“I still show up and do my job. You know, people aren’t going to stop having babies,” she said.

Department manager Robin Locher said COVID-19 is not the first and will not be the last thing that healthcare workers are exposed to in their field, either.

They are exposed to things every single day, she said.

“That’s also what nurses do. At the beginning of my career there was AIDS, so we’ve gone through all of that,” she said. “There’s so many diseases, but they come to work and they take care of the patients every single day.”

Case said as nurses continued working 12-hour shifts, picking up additional hours to ensure labor and delivery was staffed; co-workers became like a second family and everyone had to learn how to lean on one another.

“I rely on my co-workers for all kinds of support. I feel like we’ve all been really adaptive and have tried to make it the best experience for our patients,” she said. “We still come in because we love what we do and want to help take care of our patients the best we can.”

As far as staffing shortages, Case said while there has been a lot of turnover during the pandemic, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel as new grads start getting hired.

Additionally, she said physicians in maternity care have provided some grace with scheduling where they can as far as inducements and C-section procedures.

Locher said the unity the staff and physicians have showed in supporting one another has kept everything going.

“No one else can come to our floor and work, so we can’t pull from anybody; so our staff have to staff our unit and they have been phenomenal about picking up the extra call,” she said. “We have the most amazing staff.”

Despite the extra challenges created by COVID-19, Case said she, and many others in the healthcare field, do what they do because they are passionate about it and want to help others, and that is what she will continue to do.

“I don’t think twice about it,” she said. “I love my job. I could not see myself doing anything different. It’s just one of those things that … I feel like healthcare workers, we have to be adaptive because things are constantly changing. You never what’s going to walk through the door.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

Health care workers cared for us, now it’s our turn

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been life-changing for so many, arguably the greatest toll has been on our health care workforce. It’s no secret that our nation’s doctors, nurses’ aides, and all hospital personnel have stepped up in heroic ways during the pandemic, treating and healing sick patients and preventing healthy ones from contracting the virus. But, even before the pandemic began, our health care heroes had been quietly dealing with the mental toll of saving lives, and often, facing the trauma of losing them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Don't blame facilities for nursing home resident COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 itself should be blamed for nursing home resident deaths, not the facilities housing them, David Gifford, MD, wrote for USA Today last week. Dr. Gifford is the chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. He wrote the March 16 op-ed in response to the publication's "Dying for Care" investigation, which criticized the industry's response to the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
KCRG.com

Care After COVID-19

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit unitypoint.org. Barb Wiley initially thought she ate something that didn’t sit well with her stomach when she experienced...
SHELLSBURG, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Owensboro, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
WIBW

New report shows quality of nursing home care spiked during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows the quality of care afforded to residents of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic spiked significantly. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living says it released a new report on Thursday, March 26, which details data on the quality of care in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Covid#Maternity#Facetime
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Ivermectin didn’t protect people from COVID-19, study shows

Researchers testing repurposed drugs against Covid-19 found that ivermectin didn’t reduce hospital admissions, in the largest trial yet of the effect of the antiparasitic on the disease driving the pandemic. Ivermectin has received a lot of attention as a potential treatment for Covid-19 including from celebrities such as podcast...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
294
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy