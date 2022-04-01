ARTrageous to bring 'electrifying' show to Owensboro

ARTrageous, a multidisciplinary traveling arts show where performing arts and the fine arts come together into one, will be making its Owensboro debut at 7 p.m. tomorrow at RiverPark Center.

The show is sponsored by Independence Bank.

“We are absolutely thrilled to come to Owensboro,” said Lauri Francis, one of the artists and performers for ARTrageous. “Our team loves to come to communities like Owensboro where there is a sense of camaraderie and a love of the arts. We have worked with Rich Jorn (executive director of RiverPark Center) at a different theater a few years ago and we are big fans of his.”

Initially starting out in the 1980s in Kitsilano in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada as street performers, ARTrageous created the non-profit children’s theatre troupe “All and Everything Theatre” and taught themselves the Japanese art form of Bunraku puppetry.

Still to this day, the troupe continues to keep themselves busy with exploration by studying and learning sacred dances and have put on performances all over Canada and the United States.

“Our troupe has a common thread of always wanting to observe ourselves and become the best version of us we can be,” Francis said. “(We) found that performing was a direct path to learning about ourselves in a creative way.”

Francis said that there are 11 troupe members, with each troupe member “wearing multiple hats” during a show.

“We are the only troupe that has eight different arts on stage at one time,” Francis said. “One of the unique things about us is that we perform live paintings on stage and the paintings come together in six to eight minutes while music and singing and dancing are all happening at once.

“We are difficult to describe because there is nothing else out there like us. We are the only ‘Electrifying Art & Music Circus’.”

The show looks to also pay tribute to icons that have made an impact on art, music and society, with a team of three troupe members that work together to choose the music and the images that are created.

“We choose music that inspires us and many of the songs are our own original songs,” Francis said.

For tomorrow’s show, Francis hopes that the audience will find the show nothing short of a positive experience.

“We would love to just give the Owensboro community some joy and have an uplifting experience together,” Francis said. “We love it if they leave with a renewed passion to get back into the arts or use the arts as tools to bring some more awareness and creativity in their lives if that is something they are drawn to.”

Above all, Francis looks forward to having the crowd be part of the show.

“The show is just a wonderful, colorful journey that all can participate in,” Francis said. “It’s a great show to bring the whole family and introduce them to how fun the theater and performing arts experience can be. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com/artrageous-owensboro-kentucky-08-10-2021/event/1B00593697C6162F.

For more information on ARTrageous, visit artrageousshow.com or artrageousexperience.com.