Reuters revisits March 15, 2020, when the U.S. Federal Reserve, in the words of its boss Jerome Powell, "crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before." Powell cut interest rates to zero, announced huge asset purchases to deflect bond market stress, and opened dollar supply lines for other central banks, fearing a pandemic that threatened recession on a scale not seen since the 1930s.

BUSINESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO