After getting off to something of a rough start in spring training, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki seems to be getting into a groove. Suzuki slugged his first home run of the spring on Wednesday. In Saturday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, he had an encore. Suzuki took a 1-2 pitch from Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval and drove it over the left-center field wall — with plenty of room to spare. Suzuki even found the time to work in a cool celebration with third-base coach Willie Harris.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO