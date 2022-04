Childlike but not childish—that was the aesthetic one family wanted for their 4-year-old daughter’s reimagined bedroom, a big yet bland top-floor space in their West London townhome. So Natalie Tredgett did what any maximalism-loving interior designer would do: She doubled down on an eclectic mix of brightly hued patterns that would disarm even the most ardent minimalist. “Children’s bedrooms are a real chance to use color in abundance,” she explains. “There is a feeling that because children’s belongings are often so bright, the rest should stay neutral, but by adding more tones to the walls, floors, and ceiling, it actually calms the room down.”

