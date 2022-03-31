ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almond Update: Comments on Marketing Order Changes Due April 25

Industry members have an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed amendments to the Administrative Requirements of the Marketing Order Regulations for Almonds Grown in California. The proposed amendments were published in the Federal Register back in February. A public comment period has been opened and all comments will need to...

New climate disclosure rule designed to create transparency

The Securities Exchange Commission, in a 3-to-1 vote, has given initial approval of a rule that would require all public companies to report on the climate-related impact of their businesses. “The SEC is doing this, not just as a climate activist organization, but from an investment, risk-management perspective to make...
A Microsoft employee quit. Then the company completely broke the rules

I sometimes wonder how often managers in tech look at their direct reports and bet on who will quit first. To be a tech employee is to be coveted and cosseted. To quit, however, is to be shunned. You are, after all, causing a problem for your bosses -- and offering a reflection of their management skills.
Survey: Package insurance, personalization among top e-commerce shopper asks

Many e-commerce brands offer free shipping today in an effort to compete. But for many small and midsized (SMB) brands, there is a cost. Without the scale of Amazon or Walmart, shipping rates tend to be higher and technology to track those deliveries more scarce. There is hope, though, and...
TruckPager reimagines freight booking with live tracking, drops phone calls

Imagine freight brokers going about their days without phones. The thought seems absurd, right?. Now imagine those same brokers without phones covering many more loads than the competition in a shorter amount of time. It’s hard to picture such a concept, as phones have been an integral tool for freight...
Don't forget! Taxes are due on April 18

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - The federal tax filing deadline is quickly approaching. April 18 is the deadline to file your tax return. The IRS has several resources you can use to make sure you get your taxes in on time. If you have an adjusted gross income of $73,000 or...
What it took to lead Clorox when COVID had people clamoring for cleaning products

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On this week's episode of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Clorox CEO Linda Rendle about how she looked out for the health and well-being of company stakeholders, including employees and consumers, as the COVID pandemic focused attention on her company's products. They also discuss what it will take to get more women and people of color into leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, why introverts make great leaders, inflation, and much more. Listen to the episode or read the full transcript below.
Streamline Payment Processes for Online Customers

Optimizing your online store for SEO is one of the most effective and quickest ways to attract traffic and get more sales. While SEO may help you successfully attract traffic to your site, you may not realize a significant increase in sales if you’ve not taken care of your payment processes. The more barriers there are in your purchase process, the less likely you are to make a sale. Customers want an easy, secure, and seamless payment process when shopping on your online store.
DoorDash Steps Up Its White-Label Efforts in the ResTech Race to ‘Digital Entirety’

As digital restaurant ordering solution providers compete to have a hand in the greatest share of total restaurant orders, DoorDash is making moves to grow its reach well beyond its marketplace. On Wednesday (March 30), the aggregator announced a partnership with website building platform Wix to integrate its DoorDash Drive white-label fulfillment platform into restaurants’ Wix sites and apps.
Understanding the Changing Business of Weddings

Few industries are as comprised of and dependent on small businesses as the wedding industry. And it could well be that no other SME dominated industry has faced a more tumultuous last two years than this one. Beginning with a foundation rocking beat down driven by Covid-19 and its related shutdowns, the wedding industry emerged only to face sudden and rapidly shifting consumer interests. I recently took a look at these changes and some predictions for what lies ahead for those who make their livings when others tie the knot.
Today in the Connected Economy: GoTab, Mastercard Team for Easier Checkouts

Today in the connected economy, restaurant commerce platform GoTab works with Mastercard on a tool that eliminates the need to manually enter card details at hospitality venues. Plus, BlackBerry sees a boom in new business from its embedded automobile software operations, while non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea works with MoonPay to allow direct credit card payments for customers who want to buy NFTs.
Mine - Design - Execute Process Designs With Mavim & The Power Platform

The recent acquisition of Minit and Microsoft makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft. AMSTERDAM and BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday Microsoft announced the acquisition of Minit to add to their portfolio of business applications in the Power Platform. This recent development makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft. The Minit acquisition makes it possible for customers to gain access to an enterprise grade process discovery tool in order to better understand the as-is state of their processes. With the integration between Mavim and the PowerPlatform, Mavim can leverage that input as a process design and simplify the governance and execution with the Power Platform.
Dutch Bros. Coffee Has Big Expansion Plans

While some coffee house chains focus on expansion overseas, a newly public company sees plenty of opportunity in the U.S. Joth Ricci, president and CEO of Dutch Bros (BROS) - Get Dutch Bros Inc. Class A Report, the growing coffee chain, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the "Mad Money" TV show that the company has always been in the people business, not the real estate business. He said that's how they've built their business to include over 20,000 employees so far.
Simply Better Brands Acquires The BRN Group And Its Seventh Sense Topical CBD Brand

Simply Better Brands Corp‎. PKANF has completed its acquisition of The BRN Group Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, Simply Better Brands acquired of all the common shares of BRN ‎in exchange for an aggregate of 2,729,763 common shares of Simply Better Brands at a value of $4.69 per ‎common share of the company for a total purchase price of approximately $10.0 million.
