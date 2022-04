NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has spotted the most distant single star ever detected in outer space. The star—dubbed Earendel from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning rising light or morning star—lies 12.9 billion light-years from Earth and formed about 900 million years after the Big Bang. Earendel is 8.2 billion years older than the Earth and Sun and 12.1 billion years older than when the first animals appeared on the planet, reports Rafi Letzter for the Verge. Earendel was described in a paper published this week in Nature. The study shines light on the youngest stars gleaming in the cosmos.

