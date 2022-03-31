ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Antique machinery and misc.

Selling the items of Wayne Timchuk who was an avid collector of old farm related items. Located North/West of New London, Ohio in Huron County. Call Matt at 419-606-1809 to schedule a time to view. Pick Up will be the weekend of March 26th & 27th. Item quality ranges from restored to parts or scrap value.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Advertising, Native American artifacts, tribal, and misc.

EXPO AUCTION CENTER & TREE FARM, LLC. Location: interstate I-71 and State Route 83, East 1/8 mile on Rt. 83 from the intersection of I-71 & 83 to Garman Rd. Turn left ¼ mile Expo Auction Center on the left. An incredible sale with fantastic opportunities for the collector, investor, dealer or you.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Construction, trucks, tractors, and misc.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIP: 2006 JD 605c crawler Loader, CAH, Air Ride Seat, Pilot Controls, (2511 hrs) (1 OWNER) NICE; 1989 Fiat Allis FL10E Crawler Loader; NH 655E TLB 4 WD Extend Hoe w/ Cab, (3) Buckets ( 5700 hrs); Hyster 50 5000 lb Fork Lift, Pneumatic Tires , Gasoline; IR 160 Air Compressor JD Diesel ( 1495 hrs).
CARS
State
Ohio State
Farm and Dairy

Spring Classic Cars, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Lifelong Collection from Cindy Janik and Carl Woodruff 111 Estate Carleton Cadillac Museum cars all of these cars are clean low milage cars, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham suicide doors 365 Cubic inch motor with 2 Carter carburetors showing 34,734 miles, 1969 Cadillac convertible 11,654 miles, 1967 Cadillac Eldorado 2 door teal hard top 16,473 miles, 1971 Ford Thunderbird 4 door suicide doors V-8 automatic showing actual 8875 miles, 1986 Chevrolet Conversion van odometer showing 74,802 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 5.7 Diesel 4 door showing 10,729 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 4 door gas engine 82 original miles, 1976 Cadillac Fleet wood 4 door 38,529 miles, 1978 Lincoln Continental 4 door showing 97,617, Hood ornaments, Car Manuals & more, other consignors 2006 Ford F 150 ext. cab Triton V-8 automatic 177,808 miles, 1987 Buick Grand National 3.8 Turbo intercooled automatic one owner 15,071 miles all original offered with confirmation from owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Farm and Dairy

Longaberger baskets, pottery, and misc.

Wood curio cabinet for JW miniatures NIB, wood wall cabinet for collectors club NIB, sev JW miniature baskets, sev May series miniatures, sev Christmas, 1986 2 pie, sev woven memories, sev tree trimming, sev Bee, 02 lg boardwalk, 2010 cornucopia w/flowers, 02 autumn reflections pail, 08 American celebration 4” bowl basket, sev Easter, 05 Bee w/6 signatures, sev keeping w/liner protector & lid, collectors club #1-#5 harmony, little laundry basket w/l&p, sweetheart baskets, sev Mother’s Day, mail & bill, sev sweet pea, 04 Tournament of Roses w/l&p lid & tie on 4 family signatures, shamrock, sev generations, drum baskets w/l&p & lids, Hershey Kiss w/l&p & lid, sev JW collection, sev Inaugural, shades of autumn, Crisco baskets, traditions, hamper w/lid, horizon of hope, Crisco cookie signed, sev purses & bags, lg picnic, corn, barn raising, Father’s Day w/ties, gatehouse, ornaments, bunny teapot, mini flag basket, sev pcs pottery, sev pcs wrought iron, wrought iron snowman & stands, sev hundred baskets, sev NIB, sev w/liners & protectors, tie-ons, glass mini Easter Bunny dish, cobalt blue hen NIB, slow cooker crockpot NIB, wrought iron countertop plate rack w/wood shelf, qt canning jars. Largest collection we have ever had. Sev misc items too numerous to mention.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Toys, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Antiques – Older Items – Collectibles – Toys. Toys: Several toy tractors in box (various ages); trucks; Auburn toys; John Deere; Ford; Deutz Allis; Oliver and hundred more. Antiques & Collectibles: Small weaving loom; weaving supplies; several bullet pencils; yardsticks; World’s Fair memorabilia; advertising items; postcards; older...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Household, equipment, outdoor, and misc.

(LUNCHSTAND OPENS AT 4:00 P.M.) The following merchandise will sell as a fundraiser. Household Items: Lifetime Tables, Lifetime Chairs, 8’ Wooden folding leg benches, Local made furniture, La-Z-Boy Recliner, Fire Extinguishers, Case Farm Chicken, Fresh Hog Meat, Angus Ground Beef, knotted comforter made by 8th grade girls. Equipment, Tools...
SHOPPING
Paso Robles Daily News

Vintage Sidecar, British Cars & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar, Recycled Treasures, Pre-1950 Motorcycles & Vintage British Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $60 each. Admission to the event is free to the public.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY

