ONLINE: ’47 Dodge Stake body truck, antiques, farm accessories, and misc.

Summit Co. – Tallmadge – OH 24 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. This “Jefferson” style Ranch Home offers over 1,900 Sq Ft of living space w/3 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Gas Fireplace, Central A/C, Full Basement, & 2-Car attached garage in a nice family neighborhood that is conveniently located near Tallmadge Circle and close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, & Trails. This home is perfect for first time home buyers or those looking to downsize and desire one floor living. Updates Include: New Roof, Gutters, and Downspouts in 2020. Opening Bid ONLY $75,000!
Comments / 0