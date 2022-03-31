ONLINE: ’47 Dodge Stake body truck, antiques, farm accessories, and misc.

PREVIEW: WEDNESDAY – MARCH 30, 2022 – 4:00-5:00 P.M. PICKUP: SATURDAY – APRIL 2, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Selling for the Budd R. Lees Estate, Medina Co. Probate case #2022 01 ES 000006: 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4/2+2 Chassis #18253. This Ferrari has been stored for some time and shows some deterioration as a result. It is a right hand drive and has a 4.4 ltr, 12 cylinder engine with six weber carburetors. It has a 5 speed manual transmission. The interior is in poor condition but is leather. The paint is oxidized and bubbled on the trunk lid. The car does have the correct wheels. There is no tool kit. – 1972 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow #SRA12784. This car is coming out of storage and has not been driven for some time. The paint is oxidized but the interior leather is in good condition, with the exception of the driver’s seat. The interior wood is badly delaminated. – 1968 MGB GT. This car has not been driven in some time. It has the 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission. The interior is in very poor condition and the paint is also poor. The engine seems to be unstuck. – Early 1947 Bentley. This car may be a type R. The body work has been started on the back 1/3 but the lower portion of all body panels is rusted. – 1939 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet. This is a rolling project. Some body parts are inside the vehicle. Completeness is uncertain. The transmission shows the number 7097 and type AK4520.

LOUISVILLE, OH ・ 16 DAYS AGO