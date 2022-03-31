ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

ONLINE: ’47 Dodge Stake body truck, antiques, farm accessories, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article`47 Dodge Stake Body Truck. Tools. Antiques. Farm Accessories. Assorted Vintage License Plates. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Fri, 4/8/22 from 9:00 am to...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE consignments, tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, lawn & garden, and misc.

PREVIEW: WEDNESDAY – MARCH 30, 2022 – 4:00-5:00 P.M. PICKUP: SATURDAY – APRIL 2, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Selling for the Budd R. Lees Estate, Medina Co. Probate case #2022 01 ES 000006: 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4/2+2 Chassis #18253. This Ferrari has been stored for some time and shows some deterioration as a result. It is a right hand drive and has a 4.4 ltr, 12 cylinder engine with six weber carburetors. It has a 5 speed manual transmission. The interior is in poor condition but is leather. The paint is oxidized and bubbled on the trunk lid. The car does have the correct wheels. There is no tool kit. – 1972 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow #SRA12784. This car is coming out of storage and has not been driven for some time. The paint is oxidized but the interior leather is in good condition, with the exception of the driver’s seat. The interior wood is badly delaminated. – 1968 MGB GT. This car has not been driven in some time. It has the 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission. The interior is in very poor condition and the paint is also poor. The engine seems to be unstuck. – Early 1947 Bentley. This car may be a type R. The body work has been started on the back 1/3 but the lower portion of all body panels is rusted. – 1939 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet. This is a rolling project. Some body parts are inside the vehicle. Completeness is uncertain. The transmission shows the number 7097 and type AK4520.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Canfield, OH
Business
City
Canfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Canfield, OH
Lifestyle
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and online contents, and misc.

Summit Co. – Tallmadge – OH 24 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge, OH 44278. This “Jefferson” style Ranch Home offers over 1,900 Sq Ft of living space w/3 Bed, 2 Full Baths, Gas Fireplace, Central A/C, Full Basement, & 2-Car attached garage in a nice family neighborhood that is conveniently located near Tallmadge Circle and close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, & Trails. This home is perfect for first time home buyers or those looking to downsize and desire one floor living. Updates Include: New Roof, Gutters, and Downspouts in 2020. Opening Bid ONLY $75,000!
TALLMADGE, OH
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
Motorious

Field Of Classic Trucks Is Historic Inventory

Without a doubt, this is one of the most interesting collections of classic trucks, cars, and hot rodded racers discovered so far!. Classic trucks are some of the coolest platforms to start building the hotrod, offroader, or show car of any enthusiast's dreams as they sport plenty of performance and style for a reasonable price. That last part can be almost entirely attributed to the incredibly high production numbers of nearly every classic Chevy, Dodge, and Ford pickup truck. These utility vehicles were the heroes of their generation as they allowed everyone from farmers to tradesmen to get their work done. Nowadays, you'll be lucky to find them in good condition, but they can be pretty cheap to restore, and most are still running even after decades of sitting. So, of course, this leads us to the topic of this article, a massive field of seemingly forgotten classic trucks in various states of aging.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Antique#Auction#Farm Accessories#Vintage License Plates#Cne#Proxibid Com
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Among Top New Cars Selling Above MSRP

Since its launch last year, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been a hot commodity as one of the fastest-selling vehicles in the U.S. This has predictably led to a number of dealers slapping the compact pickup with markups, making it less of a value proposition than its low MSRP might imply. With Ford shutting down 2022 Maverick orders recently as demand exceeded the automaker’s production capacity for the year, this problem only figured to get worse, and that’s precisely what has happened, according to the latest data from iSeeCars.
GAS PRICE
fordauthority.com

Ford Trademark Filings Hint At F-650, F-750 Launch In Mexico

Mark F-650 F-750 Serial number 119852707952 119852707953. Goods & services Motor vehicles, namely automobiles and trucks Motor vehicles, namely automobiles and trucks. These new Ford trademark filings make it likely that the F-650 and F-750 will eventually be sold in Mexico, where neither is currently offered. These medium-duty commercial trucks are already quite popular in the U.S. and are offered in a variety of configurations, including Pro Loader, Straight Frame, and Diesel Tractor, with both Ford’s gas 7.3L Godzilla V8 and 6.7L Power Stroke diesel available as powertrain options, depending on the configuration.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Jeep Quietly Confirms Twin-Turbo I6 Engine For Grand Wagoneer

Sometimes, automakers hide new stuff in plain sight. That's exactly what's happening right now with Jeep, specifically in the online configurator for the Grand Wagoneer. Load up any trim level and you'll now see a new "engine upgrade" option that costs $2,000. Curiously, no information is offered on this engine, but there's a photo in plain sight (albeit low resolution) that confirms long-standing rumors about a boosted inline-six engine.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Vintage car, dairy advertisement and 3000+ milk bottles, and misc.

For the Raymond Crilley Sr. estate, selling his vintage car, and outstanding collection of vintage 3000+ milk bottles & dairy advertisement. Ray was a collector for many years! All moved to Doug Chesley’s Auction Center, 9530 Route 89 North East, Pa. (15 mi east of Erie, just north of I-86 exit 3).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
Farm and Dairy

Construction, trucks, tractors, and misc.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIP: 2006 JD 605c crawler Loader, CAH, Air Ride Seat, Pilot Controls, (2511 hrs) (1 OWNER) NICE; 1989 Fiat Allis FL10E Crawler Loader; NH 655E TLB 4 WD Extend Hoe w/ Cab, (3) Buckets ( 5700 hrs); Hyster 50 5000 lb Fork Lift, Pneumatic Tires , Gasoline; IR 160 Air Compressor JD Diesel ( 1495 hrs).
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Toys, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Antiques – Older Items – Collectibles – Toys. Toys: Several toy tractors in box (various ages); trucks; Auburn toys; John Deere; Ford; Deutz Allis; Oliver and hundred more. Antiques & Collectibles: Small weaving loom; weaving supplies; several bullet pencils; yardsticks; World’s Fair memorabilia; advertising items; postcards; older...
SHOPPING
SFGate

Ford ramping up electric vehicles in Europe

Ford says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker's continued push to grow its presence in the EV market. Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in...
BUSINESS
Farm and Dairy

3 Days- 3/25, 3/26, 3/27 at 10AM. Antiques, collectibles, and misc.

12587 CHILLICOTHE RD CHESTERLAND, OH 44026 ~ GALLERY: 440-688-4203 ~ EMAIL: thepag4u@gmail.com. MARCH 25TH, 26TH&27TH (27th THE VINTAGE VAULT in AKRON, OH) STARTING AT 10:00AM EACH DAY. 2000 LOTS BEING OFFERED OVER THE THREE DAYS. WWW.PAG4U.COM FOR 1000’s of ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFO WHAT SELLS EACH DAY!!. Auction Terms...
CHESTERLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, jewelry, tools, and misc.

ANTIQUES, FINE JEWELRY, COLLECTIBLES, FENTON, ROSEVILLE, TOOLS. JEWELRY: Approximately 16 Gold chains, some with Diamonds, Rubies, Opals, Pearls & other gemstones; Several prs. Gold earrings; Gold Diamond & Emerald Earrings; Gold & Diamond rings; 2 Gold Diamond & Ruby Rings; Gold Cameo Ring; Gold Opal & Diamond Ring; Gold Diamond & Sapphire Ring; Other Gold Rings; Gold scrap Rings; Scout ring; Sterling Stretch Rings; Sterling Chains; Strands of Pearls; 5 Jewel Swiss pendant watch; Baume Mercier Gold Bracelet watch with Diamond Bezel; Bee pins w/ Crystals; 2 Scarab Gold bracelets; Swarovski Brooches; Krementz Pins; Trifari Pins & others; Steiff bear pin; Costume Jewelry & More.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, antiques, household goods, and misc.

Located at 43087 State Route 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. JVC TV; Jewelry and Coins; Lamps; Glassware and China; Furniture; Yamaha Keyboard; DeWalt Tools; Oak dining chairs; oak curved glass china closet; Troy-Bilt pressure washer; plugs and fishing tackle; Lawn Boy mower; Bosch portable table saw; Echo CS590 chainsaw; Troy-Bilt 3550 watt generator; gas string trimmers and blowers; Blowup water slide; Pfaltzgraff, Cast Iron ware; Gun Cabinet; Bookcase; wash stand; woodshop equipment;
COLUMBIANA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy