Tuff Luck and a Toyota

The Toyota GR Yaris is probably the best performance car to come from the Japanese marque in years, but it's forbidden fruit in the United States. Fortunately, the GR Corolla has finally been revealed to appease Toyota enthusiasts who have been severely starved of a hot hatchback option. The GR Corolla arrives with a 1.6-liter 300-horsepower three-cylinder turbo engine, the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, and a six-speed intelligent manual transmission. Carefully honed at several of Japan's leading racing circuits with professional drivers at the wheel, Toyota Gazoo Racing has thrown all its race-inspired engineering tricks at the GR Corolla, a car that aims to give the Honda Civic Type R nightmares.
