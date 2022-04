To receive a Dean’s Extension at Yale, a student must have a reason for the request. Except for an “observance of a religious holy day” or “required participation in an intercollegiate varsity athletic event,” the rest of the reasons for request are essentially different types of emergencies. Although there is an “other” category, depending on the dean, this could be used liberally or hardly at all. A student shouldn’t have to be going through an emergency to get leniency at this school. The policy of giving out Dean’s Extensions should be amended.

