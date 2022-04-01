A Day in the Life of a New Yorker Tote

Three weeks ago, four friends who had never hung out as a group decided to be reckless. Jaime, Aaron, Gamze and Mahesh—the YDN X WYBC “NoLa Squad” — googled “flights to New Orleans” and booked the cheapest ones possible. All respectable hotels and Airbnbs being taken, a somewhat sketchy hostel was found on Yelp. A dozen days later, they packed their 18 x 14 inch “personal items” and landed in Louisiana. In two days, the friends managed to meet a broken typewriter poet from Hawaii, bond with a set of student actors from Northwestern and see alligators from the back of a twenty-dollar U-Haul. By the time they arrived back at Louis Armstrong Airport, the crew felt vindicated. So much for parental warnings about “rashness.” If they had been scared of random hostels or forty-minute layovers, the friends would still be shivering in New Haven. The willingness to improvise and take risks had consistently paid off.
Comments / 0