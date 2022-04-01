ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Day in the Life of a New Yorker Tote

By Mars Adams
Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 a.m.: My day begins as I am rudely torn from my home — a shower hook perilously attached to the door — and violently loaded with assorted heavy objects. Do you really need a one-liter Hydro Flask for your 9:30 class? Guess we’ll find out....

NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Tiffiney Davis

As a dozen kids fashion beads melt beads at the Red Hook Art Project, Tiffiney Davis is in awe. “Wow. I like that a lot,” Davis said. Davis started the program, known as R.H.A.P., in 2009. Davis was a single mom at 14-years-old. She went through the shelter system. And she didn’t quite buy it when a teaching artist said her young, introverted son had a gift.
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
The New Yorker

Join Us for The New Yorker Live Spring Series

Almost exactly one year ago, The New Yorker launched its first-ever digital event series. Streamed monthly, exclusively for subscribers, The New Yorker Live has offered thought-provoking discussions with some of the most fascinating people of our time, from politicians and poets to Oscar winners and war reporters. Starting on March...
Time Out New York

New Yorkers react to Angel's Share closing

Last week, following a tweet by The New York Times city correspondent Alex Vadukul, rumors began to swirl about the imminent closing of Angel's Share, the legendary speakeasy by Astor Place that opened back in 1993. Nestled behind Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, through an unmarked door on the second floor...
WNYC

The New Yorker's Women Cartoonists

Liza Donnelly, cartoonist at The New Yorker and the author of Very Funny Ladies: The New Yorker's Women Cartoonists, 1925-2021 (Prometheus, 2022), talks about some of the women whose cartoons have appeared in The New Yorker over the years, plus how the field has changed through its history. →EVENT: Liza...
Yale Daily News

“Don’t Worry, It’s Okay”

Three weeks ago, four friends who had never hung out as a group decided to be reckless. Jaime, Aaron, Gamze and Mahesh—the YDN X WYBC “NoLa Squad” — googled “flights to New Orleans” and booked the cheapest ones possible. All respectable hotels and Airbnbs being taken, a somewhat sketchy hostel was found on Yelp. A dozen days later, they packed their 18 x 14 inch “personal items” and landed in Louisiana. In two days, the friends managed to meet a broken typewriter poet from Hawaii, bond with a set of student actors from Northwestern and see alligators from the back of a twenty-dollar U-Haul. By the time they arrived back at Louis Armstrong Airport, the crew felt vindicated. So much for parental warnings about “rashness.” If they had been scared of random hostels or forty-minute layovers, the friends would still be shivering in New Haven. The willingness to improvise and take risks had consistently paid off.
Yale Daily News

PAINTING: Pulling Back the Curtain

For my blood, sweat and tears I am rewarded with exhaust. I paid the price of silence too long, I cannot afford. Tugging on your heart strings, do my cries entertain?. Hear my song and be consumed by its pain. Artist Statement. This painting was originally inspired by a research...
96.1 The Breeze

How Western New Yorkers Order a Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza. It may just be the ultimate comfort food. It first arrived on America's shores in the early 20th century along with waves of Italian immigrants. As most of the immigrants that arrived settled in the Northeast, our part of the country was one of the first to experience the culinary masterpiece.
