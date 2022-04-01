LAPD homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting near Skid Row

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening near Skid Row.

The shooting was first reported at 9:10 p.m. on 5th Street and Wall Street.

According to an LAPD incident report, the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the neck. He was reported dead at the scene.

A potential suspect was reportedly seen fleeing from the scene in a four-door sedan.

Witnesses detailed a man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall in the area where the shooting occurred, whom authorities believe may be related to the shooting.