ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah snaps five-game skid with 122-109 win over Lakers

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdhOc_0ew8qk3W00

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 17 rebounds as the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points, Mike Conley added 18 and Bojan Bogdanovic 11 in his return from injury as the Jazz continued their fight to stay out of a Western Conference play-in game.

Utah led wire-to-wire, the fourth game of the season in which it never trailed. But, the Lakers stayed within striking distance until Gobert slammed down Mitchell's miss to make it 120-104 with 2:54 to play.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points and Dwight Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain). Howard even hit a step-back 3-pointer as he reached double figures for the second time in his last 12 games.

Lakers have dropped five of six and are 4-14 since beating the Jazz on Feb. 16.

Utah's losing streak included a demoralizing defeat in which it blew a 25-point lead against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Jazz have lost 14 games this season in which they held double-digit leads.

When the Lakers closed to 113-103 on Talen Horton-Tucker's 3-pointer, a audible nervous buzz grew among the Jazz faithful as they anticipated another collapse. But, Lakers couldn't consistently get enough stops to make it interesting.

Both teams have been weighed down by disappointing losses and unrealized expectations. Some of the dropoff has been due to injuries, as James has missed three of the Lakers' last four games and Davis has been out for 18 games.

Utah's losing ways have corresponded with Bogdanovic's nine-game absence with a calf strain and House's knee bruise. Hassan Whiteside has also been out with a foot sprain during three games of the skid and missed the Lakers game.

The Jazz were able to get into transition and outscored Los Angeles 14-2 on fast breaks. Not only did the Jazz stymie the Lakers on the move, they took away the perimeter shots as Los Angeles made just seven 3-pointers.

The Jazz are 28-11 on the season when they have their starting lineup of Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Gobert.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Trevor Ariza had a season-high two blocked shots. … The Lakers went 34 for 58 from 2-point range. … Malik Monk scored 14 and Carmelo Anthony added 12.

Jazz: Utah had one turnover in the first quarter, which came with 17.6 seconds left. … Gobert, who had been barking at the officials all game, finally got a technical in the third quarter. … The Jazz, who aim to get up 40-plus 3-point attempts a game, made 15 of 44 from beyond the arc.

Comments / 1

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
FOX Sports

Portland takes on Oklahoma City, looks to end 7-game slide

LINE: Thunder -3.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to break its seven-game slide with a victory over Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 16-32 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.0. The Trail Blazers are 1-13...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (ankle) inactive for Memphis on Friday night

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will not be available after the Grizzlies' guard was held out with left ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating, Ziaire Williams should play an increased offensive role.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid paces 76ers in rout of Hornets

Joel Embiid collected 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. Tobias Harris added 23 points and Tyrese Maxey contributed 19 for the Sixers (47-30), who snapped a three-game losing streak. James Harden...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
CBS LA

NBA unveils Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award; Given to Carmelo Anthony

The National Basketball Association unveiled an award honoring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dedicated not only to his incredible on-court career, but to the social work that he has continued to do well past his playing days.Titled the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, the award was unveiled prior to Sunday's Lakers-Nuggets matchup, the award was designed by a team of artists focused on Abdul-Jabbar's legacy and what it means to be a Social Justice Champion.The trophy itself features a 3D print of Abdul-Jabbar's hands holding up a basket-ball globe, meant to symbolize the impact that athletes and activists can make using their platforms worldwide. The...
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers
CBS LA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar openly critical of LeBron's actions

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on hand to award Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony with the first ever Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Trophy ahead of Sunday's Lakers-Nuggets matchup, was openly critical of LeBron James for several reasons. He called several things into question, including both on court antics and James' seemingly back-and-forth stances on different social and political issues. While speaking with CBS Sports' Jim Hill, Abdul-Jabbar said, "I'm not gonna be on LeBron's case, or dragging him down, I just want him to think about what he's doing sometimes."These comments came after more incendiary ones came while he spoke with...
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points...
NBA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (rest) ruled out for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Thunder

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (rest) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to head coach Monty Williams. Booker will take a break on Sunday. Expect Cameron Payne to see more minutes in a revenge game against an Oklahoma City squad allowing a 111.3 defensive rating.
NBA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy