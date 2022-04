When the Crew were unable to score goals last season, they mostly weren't able to create chances either. That wasn’t the case in a 1-0 loss to Nashville SC on Saturday. The Crew outshot Nashville 19-6 and won the expected goals battle 1.81-0.82, meaning the average team would be expected to score almost two goals based on the total quality of the Crew’s shots. ...

