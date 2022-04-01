ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MINI: Why is metro Sioux City's population decreasing?

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it's terrific that metro Sioux City has had and continues to have...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 2

The Oregonian

Portland metro slammed the brakes on population growth in 2021, census estimates show

Population growth in the Portland area has ground to a halt in 2021 after a period of slowing down since its mid-2010s boom, new U.S. Census Bureau data show. The Portland metro — defined as Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia and Yamhill counties and Washington’s Clark and Skamania counties — saw its population drop 0.2% from July 2020 to July 2021, to an estimated 2,511,612 residents. That translates a loss of about 4,618 people, according to new estimates released Thursday.
KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

35-car train derails in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors

A troubled western Iowa nursing home is being sued by four different vendors for an alleged failure to pay more than half a million dollars in fees for management and patient-care services. Since January 2019, Sioux City’s 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community has been cited for 106 regulatory violations and subjected to $195,000 in federal fines. […] The post Nursing home cited for poor care allegedly owes half a million dollars to vendors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A moose Siouxlanders have been seeing around northwest Iowa lately has died. Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Doug Chafa confirms the moose was found dead Tuesday morning in a farm field north of Sioux City. Chafa said the cow-moose died of natural causes linked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition

Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City lawyer's license suspended for failing to respond to client

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three years for repeatedly failing to respond to his client. The court said that Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension. The suspension stems from a 2019 child custody...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

