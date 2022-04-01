MINI: Why is metro Sioux City's population decreasing?

For the last couple of years, the housing market has been crazy. It's almost like once a house goes on the market, future home buyers immediately submit offers. You barely have time to look at the house before you buy it. South Dakota is a state that is always welcoming...
After adding over 243,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 78.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Population growth in the Portland area has ground to a halt in 2021 after a period of slowing down since its mid-2010s boom, new U.S. Census Bureau data show. The Portland metro — defined as Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia and Yamhill counties and Washington’s Clark and Skamania counties — saw its population drop 0.2% from July 2020 to July 2021, to an estimated 2,511,612 residents. That translates a loss of about 4,618 people, according to new estimates released Thursday.
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The timing of North Sioux City's next big planned industrial development is perfect. With the city's Flynn Business Park nearly full, there isn't enough available land for some developers who have checked out North Sioux City as a potential business location. Space won't be an issue...
If you were going to move to one place and one place only in 2022, all while staying in Illinois, this would be the spot. Personally, I have no plans to move this year. I love my home and my town so while I don't plan on packing up, if you're in the market for a fresh start you should really consider this town.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
The state of Iowa will pay eight men working for the Iowa Department of Revenue just over $1 million to settle their complaints that they were secretly photographed by a male colleague in a restroom and that supervisors didn’t take the matter seriously.
Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.
A troubled western Iowa nursing home is being sued by four different vendors for an alleged failure to pay more than half a million dollars in fees for management and patient-care services. Since January 2019, Sioux City’s 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community has been cited for 106 regulatory violations and subjected to $195,000 in federal fines. […]
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A moose Siouxlanders have been seeing around northwest Iowa lately has died. Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Doug Chafa confirms the moose was found dead Tuesday morning in a farm field north of Sioux City. Chafa said the cow-moose died of natural causes linked...
Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday suspended a Sioux City lawyer's license for three years for repeatedly failing to respond to his client. The court said that Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension. The suspension stems from a 2019 child custody...
Russia shells Kyiv overnight after promising to cut back on military attacks. Explosions ripped apart Kyiv overnight, just hours after peace talks wrapped up between Russia and Ukraine. Updated: 1 hours ago. Cedar Falls police responded to a call after someone saw a pickup pulling an A-T-M behind it as...
