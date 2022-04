Lexington residents are engaged in debate over proposed changes to the town's zoning bylaw and map rules, which regulate issues around land use, structure sizes and development, parking and signage restrictions, and various other zoning issues. New proposed changes to the Town Planning Board would allow for increased mixed-use building development in the town center and for more affordable housing units across Lexington. Discussions and virtual public meetings have been held throughout February and March, the latest of which (on March 2) was well-attended by residents who were interested in hearing more about the changes and providing feedback on potential impact should new rules be implemented.

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO