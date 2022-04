For a site that went live just over 16 years ago, Twitter hasn't changed as much as you might think. Character limits have gone up, and we get some new tweaks now and then to improve news and content discovery, but generally speaking, change doesn't happen fast at the little blue bird. One function that lagged behind the rest of the site has been the ability to search through your direct messages using keywords — the way search works almost everywhere else. Thankfully, this week Twitter's finally doing something about that.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO