Franklin County Public Library will be holding the following events during the month of April:. Rocky Mount Branch Storytelling workshops with Rex Stephenson will be on April 7 and 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to craft and tell a story from Stephenson, an exert dramatist who is affiliated with Jack Tale Storytellers. Using live performances, hands-on learning exercises, and a question and answer session, the two workshops will demonstrate and teach the basics of oral storytelling. The workshops are open to all ages. Registration is not required.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO