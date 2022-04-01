ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers Throws James Harden Under The Bus

By Beau Benson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America
Jason Smith: "James Harden is someone who's always is one second away from saying 'blank this, man. I don't care anymore.' KD had the story today where James Harden said he was gonna re-sign with the Nets, and now he's on the Sixers. Doc Rivers just doesn't learn, you can't throw players under the bus just because you want to."

On today's edition of The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike talk about Doc Rivers postgame comments throwing James Harden under the bus after the Sixers loss to the woeful Pistons, with Jason saying that Rivers can't seem to learn from his past mistakes!

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
SB Nation

Giannis Antetokounmpo still hasn’t forgotten James Harden’s stupid criticism of his game

Giannis Antetokounmpo proved himself on the biggest stage in basketball last year by authoring one of the most dominant NBA Finals performances in history. Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points against the series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Phoenix Suns to win his first ring and bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship since 1971. In the process, he silenced every silly criticism of his game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Didn't Trust Magic Johnson For A Few Years And Resisted Developing A Friendship With Him, Says NBA Insider

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan are two of the main reasons that the NBA is as big as it is today. The league was struggling in the 80s but the emergence of Magic and his rivalry with Larry Bird drew in viewers before Michael Jordan took over as the main man throughout the 90s, making the game truly global and bringing an incredible amount of revenue to the NBA by extension.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel gets brutally honest on Anthony Davis’ return

The Los Angeles Lakers have been downright awful since the All-Star break. Much of that has to do with injuries. All-Star center forward Anthony Davis has missed the last 18 games, while LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup with numerous injuries. The Lakers finally got a piece of good news, as it was announced that Davis is making his return Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Anthony Davis, LeBron James Have Lofty Goal For Lakers

Despite having both Anthony Davis and LeBron James at their disposal on Friday night, the Lakers dropped a crucial game at home to the Pelicans. With five games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, the Lakers’ postseason hopes are slipping away. As of now, they’re in 11th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has harsh criticism for LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once again took aim at LeBron James over what Abdul-Jabbar sees as contradictory stances on social issues. Abdul-Jabbar said Sunday he believes James has to hold himself to higher standards in how he acts due to his stardom, and that James has engaged in things that should be “beneath him.”
NBA
