Doc Rivers Throws James Harden Under The Bus
Jason Smith: "James Harden is someone who's always is one second away from saying 'blank this, man. I don't care anymore.' KD had the story today where James Harden said he was gonna re-sign with the Nets, and now he's on the Sixers. Doc Rivers just doesn't learn, you can't throw players under the bus just because you want to."
On today's edition of The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike talk about Doc Rivers postgame comments throwing James Harden under the bus after the Sixers loss to the woeful Pistons, with Jason saying that Rivers can't seem to learn from his past mistakes!
