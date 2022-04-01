ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Pay raise arrives for Georgia state employees, teachers

By JEFF AMY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Friday is payday, of a sort, for 270,000 state, public university and K-12 employees in Georgia.

For the 100,000 state and university employees, it’s the first day that a $5,000 pay raise kicks in. Meanwhile, for the 170,000 K-12 employees, a $2,000 bonus is on the way before June 30.

The more than $800 million in additional compensation was pushed into the amended budget for the remaining three months of the state budget year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers. They sought to frontload a pay raise so cash will reach employees’ pockets quickly in an election year.

Each state and university employee will get an additional $1,250 over the last three months of the budget year, plus a bonus of up to $3,750. The pay increases will begin when state employees get their next paycheck in mid-April. Kemp spokesperson Katie Byrd said state agencies hope to hand out the bonuses by the end of April. Employees hired since July 1 will get a smaller, prorated amount.

Teachers and other school employees are getting less than state employees because lawmakers earlier granted them a $3,000 pay raise. The remaining $2,000 will complete the $5,000 raise that Kemp promised to teachers when he was running for governor in 2018.

Teachers and other K-12 workers are supposed to get their payments by June 30, but some districts are using local money to send out the bonus more quickly. The 177,000-student Gwinnett County school district, Georgia’s largest, announced Thursday that it would pay the one-time salary supplement at the end of April. That district, like some others, said it would pay the bonus to all of its employees, even those not covered by the state.

For both teachers and other state employees, bonuses are supposed to be converted into regular pay raises beginning July 1, under the 2023 state budget that lawmakers are scheduled to finish by Monday.

Among those getting pay raises are all the state’s elected officials including the 56 state senators and 180 House members. However, they won’t be getting the $3,750 bonus, because senators said paying a bonus to elected and a handful of appointed officials is illegal under state law.

___

This story has been corrected to show the pay raise began Friday, not Thursday.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 5

K S
1d ago

My wife is a teacher. It’s not buying votes it’s making up for all the years of not getting raises or COLA’s. Also teachers are the first to get furloughed when a recession hits.

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

834K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

834K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy