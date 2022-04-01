Freddie Gibbs Adds Rick Ross To Raekwon-Sampled "Ice Cream"

Chris Rock was right. The 2022 Oscars were truly "the greatest night in the history of television." Of course, it had little to do with the nominations and wins, and everything to do with Will Smith sliding for Jada Pinkett Smith over Chris Rock's G.I. Jane joke. It seemed harmless at face value but Jada opened up about her issues with hair loss, which evidently struck a nerve with Will Smith. The Oscar-winning actor marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, returned to his seat, and told the comedian, "keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO