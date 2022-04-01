ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Freddie Gibbs Adds Rick Ross To Raekwon-Sampled "Ice Cream"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love when rappers give nods to one another and this time, it's Freddie Gibbs and Rick Ross who are shining a light on a Raekwon classic. Gibbs called on the Florida icon to help round out his new single "Ice Cream," a track that...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Gifted Two Huge Buffalos To His Atlanta Ranch

Rick Ross's massive estate is starting to look more like a legit ranch ... adding 2 full-grown buffalos to the property. Ya heard that right! On Friday, Ross was gifted TWO giant buffalos from his business partners at Ethika, the clothing and underwear company. The animals were delivered to his Georgia property -- which he's officially deemed the "Promise Land."
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Benny The Butcher Says "[Working With Freddie Gibbs] Came & Went", Gibbs Responds

There have been rumors about the tension between Freddie Gibbs and the Griselda squad but in particular, Benny The Butcher and Gibbs. The two rappers collaborated on a few occasions over the years, like "Frank Lucas" off of Alfredo and "One Way Flight" on Burden Of Proof. However, some believed that Gibbs made light of Benny's 2020 shooting, leading to unspoken beef between the two.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Rick Ross car show: How can I buy tickets?

RICK Ross is not only a rapper but a car fanatic, as he just announced his own car show. The rapper announced on his Instagram that the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show is coming to Georgia. How can I buy tickets to the Rick Ross car show?. The Rick...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Calls Out Migos & Lil Durk For Not Showing Him Love After The Fame

In Soulja Boy's world, he's the first rapper to exist. Over the past few years, he's been incredibly vocal about the innovations he brought to the game, and won't allow any rapper to say otherwise. That also extends to his ability to discover new music. Soulja Boy frequently has his ear to the streets and has worked with plenty of the superstars of today before they blew up.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Raekwon
Person
Joe Rogan
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Boosie, Offset, Drake & More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Chris Rock was right. The 2022 Oscars were truly "the greatest night in the history of television." Of course, it had little to do with the nominations and wins, and everything to do with Will Smith sliding for Jada Pinkett Smith over Chris Rock's G.I. Jane joke. It seemed harmless at face value but Jada opened up about her issues with hair loss, which evidently struck a nerve with Will Smith. The Oscar-winning actor marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, returned to his seat, and told the comedian, "keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bre Tiesi Speaks On Her Decade Long "On-And-Off" History With Nick Cannon

Baby No. 8 is still on the way for Nick Cannon and baby mama Bre Tiesi is speaking more about motherhood. It was revealed months ago that the model was expecting a child with Cannon and the news spread like wildfire. Within the last few years alone, Cannon has welcomed babies with three women, and for the first time, Tiesi has sat down for an interview about this new stage in her life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce & Jay-Z Rock The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Beyonce and Jay-Z are one of the most iconic couples in the entertainment industry. While they’re usually quite private about their life, the two pop out occasionally to let us know that they still have it. That “it” we’re referring to is their capability to kill any red carpet...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Scotty LVX Calls On Rick Ross For "Receipts"

Rising rapper Scotty LVX has been slowly building a buzz over the years but up until last summer, fans weren't receiving a consistent stream of records from the rapper. The LA-based artist picked up the pace last summer, kicking off with "Trouble. A handful of singles later, and he's already ramped up his output to coincide with his 2022 momentum. Today, he came through with a brand new banger alongside Rick Ross titled, "Receipts." LVX's smooth rap-sing flow is the anchor for the infectious single, breaking down his luxurious lifestyle, and his aspirations for more. Ross naturally complements the song's premise with details of opulence and the dangers that come with fame.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Braxton Sisters Celebrate Traci Braxton On Her Birthday

Today (April 2), the Braxton sisters came together to celebrate the life and loss of their sister Traci. Traci succumbed to her battle with esophageal cancer on March 12. Despite issues between her husband and former manager, Traci's family still came together to give her the proper send off. "Someone...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Takes Will Smith's Side, Claims Chris Rock Went Too Far

Last night was a wild one at the Oscars. While Will Smith won best actor for his role in King Richard, he ultimately stole the show for much worse reasons. As many of you know by now, Smith ended up smacking the likes of Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was about Pinkett's hair, and considering Jada had just come through with a heartwrenching story about her alopecia, Smith wasn't too impressed with what he was hearing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Kardashian Parrots Tyga Amid Blac Chyna Child Support Drama

Earlier today, Blac Chyna took to Twitter where she revealed that she would be getting rid of three vehicles due to the fact that owning them was somehow against her morals. She also went on to say that she is a single mother who is raising her children without access to child support payments. As you can imagine, this set off Tyga, who took to Instagram and said "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Sandler Shows Love To Chris Rock On Instagram Amid Will Smith Drama

Of the many bromances that exist in modern-day Hollywood, few are as iconic as that of Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. As you likely already know, the latter was publicly humiliated after being slapped across the face by Will Smith in front of millions of viewers watching at home during the Oscars, but luckily his good buddy is showing him some love to help cheer him up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy