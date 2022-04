NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleanup is underway in Jacksboro, Texas after a reported tornado ripped through the area leaving businesses and homes torn apart. Some of the larger buildings damaged include two schools and an animal shelter. A 73-year-old woman was reportedly killed and dozens of other people were injured. Bricks, glass and insulation are scattered near what’s left of Jacksboro Elementary School. In addition to debris from the building, vehicles in the parking lot have been left beaten and tossed about. As many as 80 homes were damaged and debris from homes, trees and power lines were scattered across a path at...

JACKSBORO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO