Diana photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies age 78

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who worked with high-profile figures including Diana , Princess of Wales , has died at the age of 78.

The French photographer, who was once described by Diana as a “dream”, worked with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The news was announced by his representatives on Instagram on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78,” the post read.

“He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

During his extensive career Demarchelier photographed a string of high profile celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna.

He also produced the cover for the 1991 December issue front cover of Vogue , which featured Diana.

Among those paying tribute to Demarchelier were models Vera Wang, Cindy Crawford and Hailey Bieber.

