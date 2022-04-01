ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Racers sweep OVC weekly track and field awards

By Murray State Athletics
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track & field team swept the Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards this week with honors going to Amyah Davis, Rachel Hagans and Dani Wright. The Racer trio performed at a high level over the weekend at the Margaret Simmons Invitational at...

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, KY
State
Florida State
Murray, KY
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Sports
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

#20 LSU defeated by #8 Kentucky, 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ovc#Racer#The Abe Stuber Complex#Murray State Davis#Semo
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: National Archery in the Schools program builds character in students

For the second year in a row, the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) state tournament exceeded expectations. Held in Branson, Missouri and hosted by the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), the tournament drew a crowd of over 10,000 people with approximately 4,500 student competitors. The excitement in the convention center, pouring out of the thousands of young shooters, was electric. One of the main aspects of this program that makes it so special is...
BRANSON, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols victorious against Arkansas

Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation’s No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks’ top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy