Division 1-6A baseball up for grabs

Who is the favorite to win the Division 1-6A baseball title? The answer is even murkier than I once thought.

Entering tonight’s games, Grenada, Oxford, Starkville and Tupelo are all 2-2. Grenada took two of three from Oxford last week, then lost its series opener against Tupelo on Tuesday. Starkville took two of three from Tupelo, then lost to Oxford on Tuesday.

Before the season began, I’d have said that Oxford and Tupelo would be battling for the No. 1 playoff berth. I have either overestimated those teams or underestimated the other two.

Of course, when the season began, Tupelo still had Mason Morris, the pitcher and shortstop who is committed to Ole Miss. He’s been out for over two weeks with an undisclosed injury, and it’s unclear when or if he will return to the Golden Wave.

That means McClain Ray has to be sharp every time he takes the mound, and that’s been the case thus far. He allowed just one run against Starkville last week in a 7-6 win, and he tossed four shutout innings against Grenada.

The issue is the rest of the pitching staff, which has a collective 4.81 ERA. The bullpen nearly blew that game against Starkville, and the rotation behind Ray is all hands on deck. There’s plenty of talent on the staff, but it’s largely unproven.

Grenada, on the other hand, has gotten some solid pitching and enough offense to back it up. Jude Westmoreland allowed just one earned run in the Chargers’ series-clinching 8-4 win over Oxford on Saturday. For the season, he’s 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA.

If Grenada has a weakness, it’s in the field. It survived making five errors in that Saturday win, but six errors proved costly against Tupelo on Tuesday. The Chargers have an .845 fielding percentage on the season.

Starkville’s pitching has been all over the map. Ethan Pulliam allowed three hits in five innings in Starkville’s 16-1 win over Tupelo last Friday, but Cole Kendrick was chased after just one inning against Oxford on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets have also been inconsistent on offense.

Gun to my head, I’d have to say Oxford is the favorite to win this division. The pitching has been strong on the whole, led by Dixon Webb, who’s 6-1 with a 1.60 ERA.

The Chargers are hitting .325 as a team. Catcher Campbell Smithwick, a transfer from South Carolina, is hitting .438 with 14 RBIs. Ty Wicker checks in at .404 and 13 RBIs. Oxford has a .927 fielding percentage.

The top three teams will make the playoffs. Damned if I know which one will be left at home.