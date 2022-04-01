Kevin Owens Live From Superstore Axxess

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
DALLAS, Texas – Night Two of WrestleMania 38 will have its work cut out for itself. Saturday’s festivities were as memorable as it gets with multiple Match of the Year contenders, the return of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul stealing the show and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin drinking lots (and LOTS) of beer.
Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, defeating Ronda Rousey. The finish saw Charlotte kick Rousey in the face following a ref bump. While the ref was incapacitated, Flair tapped out to Rousey's armbar. Charlotte has been the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion since October 22, 2021 when...
– The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin reunited at the Wrestlemania rehearsals earlier today, and you can see a photo of the two at AT&T Stadium below. – Logan Paul sent out a photo on Instagram showing off his gear for Wrestlemania. – Here are highlights from NXT Stand...
Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
After months of trashing the State of Texas, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show. Austin, tired of the insults, accepted and stated that he was coming for a fight. Owens and Austin closed Night One of WrestleMania 38, with...
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Owens revealed that he and Triple H both thought they would one day have a match at Wrestlemania. Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling due to health issues, so that match will likely never happen. Here are highlights:
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at AJ Styles and Edge’s road to their match at WrestleMania 38. You can see the episode below, described as follows. “Before AJ Styles squares off against Edge at WrestleMania, look back at the road to this dream match.”. – Happy...
The planned match order for WrestleMania 38 Night One has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what was scheduled as of this afternoon, but things are always subject to change:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is scheduled to...
– PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is backstage at Wrestlemania 38. He was interviewed for various WWE projects along with others this weekend. – PWInsider also reported that WWE held their Business Summit before Wrestlemania in Dallas. Stephanie McMahon was the host. The event highlighted WWE’s reach, digital and social media impressions and business partners. Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were part of the presentation, with the latter two getting a ‘New Day Rocks’ chant.
WTOP Entertainment Reporter Jason Fraley chats with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who faces WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the undisputed title at “WrestleMania” this Sunday on Peacock. They spoke in 2015 when Reigns headlined his very first “WrestleMania,” which also happened to be against Brock Lesnar.
Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
