NHL

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Exits contest

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kylington (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Kings in the third period after going face-first into the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
Person
Oliver Kylington
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Not expected back in April

Meyers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to go until May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers underwent shoulder surgery in November after tearing his left labrum during the playoffs. While he's apparently ahead of schedule, that schedule evidently had him returning in mid-May or later. He'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the big-league roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot

Brinson was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brinson was in camp on a minor-league deal, and while he managed an .842 OPS in six spring games, that evidently wasn't enough to convince the Astros to select his contract. A career .199/.248/.323 hitter in parts of five seasons in the majors, Brinson will have to show some growth in the minors before earning his next opportunity.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness

Freeman isn't playing in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels due to what manager Dave Roberts describes as a "24-hour bug," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Freeman isn't at the stadium for the contest, but he could be back in the lineup Monday. Assuming this is indeed a short-term issue, the star first baseman should be ready to go come Opening Day. Freeman is slashing .333/.368/.500 with a home run and two RBI through 19 spring plate appearances.
MLB

