Tired of the same old side dishes but need something quick and easy? My easy herbed white beans are just that. Beans are so versatile, yet we usually only use them for chili, baked beans, or refried. This bean dish is loaded with protein and uses fresh or dried herbs. It’s a great side dish for just about any meat, poultry, or fish. It’s full of flavor and hearty but won’t overwhelm the rest of the meal. So, if you’re looking to add variety to your menu along with a healthy serving of protein, then this dish is sure to please.

RECIPES ・ 16 DAYS AGO