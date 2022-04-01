ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

April Voice of Caring: Operation Food Search

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOzjR_0ew8XFLi00

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Operation Food Search works beyond immediate food assistance to address the underlying causes of hunger. We empower families with skills and tools to help them prepare healthy food on a budget. We educate others about food insecurity and advocate for policy changes on the state and federal levels. We provide innovative programs designed to improve the overall health
of individuals and communities and create lasting change.

LISTEN: Operation Food Search President and CEO Kristen Wild

People can visit our website for immediate food assistance, which includes an interactive map showing their nearest food distribution locations as well as numbers to call or text. There is also a Community Resources page that has information about our child nutrition programs, healthy eating resources, and recipes.

Those who would like be a part of our mission can also go to the website to register for upcoming events:
Party for Packs to benefit Operation Backpack on July 21
Feast for Change on September 10
Swing to Heal Hunger Golf Tournament on October 3
Click here to donate to Operation Food Search .

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Operation Food Search Receives $305,000 Grant from St. Louis City Community Development Administration

Allocation received through Coronavirus State and Local Federal Recovery Funds. March 2022 (St. Louis, MO) – Operation Food Search (OFS) was recently awarded a $305,000 grant from the St. Louis City Community Development Agency (CDA). The funds will be used to expand OFS’s Operation Backpack program, to provide food for partner pantries, and for the acquisition of food that will be distributed through large events organized by the Urban League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Georgia Sun

It could get easier to operate a food truck in Georgia

Proponents say legislation approved by the Georgia House would streamline the regulatory process for food trucks and could save business owners thousands of dollars a year. House Bill 1443 effectively would create a statewide permitting process for food trucks. Under the legislation, food truck operators could use the permit they obtain in the county they operate in other counties.
GEORGIA STATE
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for April Food $en$e

Registration for the April Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased.
ONEIDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
State
Missouri State
Times Union

Workplace Trends That Will Shape 2022

Over the last two years, health and wellness have seen significant shifts and changes which have directly affected almost every single industry worldwide. What will 2022 bring? How can companies stay prepared for the unknowns? What strategies and changes should they implement?. Prioritizing employee wellbeing with expansive health offerings. The...
ECONOMY
Oswego County Today

April Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order April Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, April 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
WMDT.com

Operation We Care donates to TidalHealth

SALISBURY, Md. – Jeff Merritt and Operation We Care donated another 125 snack boxes to TidalHealth. This donation brings the total boxes donated to more than 3,000 since the pandemic started. We’re told there is one final delivery scheduled for next week. We want to hear your good...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Distribution#Ofs#Nutrition Education#Healthy Food#Charity#Operation Food Search#Community Resources#Party For Packs
The Repository

The Heart of Stark: Jackson Local Schools Foundation awards spring grants

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays! The Jackson Local Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $15,000 in Great Idea Grants to support five projects benefiting the district’s elementary, middle and high school students. The foundation’s Great Idea Grants are awarded twice a school...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WWMT

Food Dance to close doors permanently come April

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Food Dance, a Kalamazoo staple, announced its plans to stop dancing permanently come April. "I am ready to retire and enjoy life outside a restaurant. That may sound simple, but the decision to close Food Dance has been anything but simple," Restaurant Owner Julie Stanley announced Tuesday on Facebook.
KALAMAZOO, MI
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety for smaller operations: Wearing all the food safety hats at once

– OPINION – Managing a Food Safety program in a smaller operation means making critical decisions with limited resources. In this session of the 2022 Food Safety Summit, you will gather foundational food safety ideas and contacts to surround yourself with the training and resources needed to protect your business, customers, consumers and brand. This session was developed for quality assurance and food safety managers of smaller companies with limited internal resources to accomplish all the roles necessary for a successful food safety program. Whether you are starting up a new food safety program for a growing small company or continuously improving your current food safety program there will be helpful nuggets for you. The session will focus on three learning objectives: 1) How do you know what you don’t know; 2) Filling in the resource and knowledge gaps in your food safety program; and 3) Upping your food safety game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy