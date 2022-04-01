April Voice of Caring: Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Operation Food Search works beyond immediate food assistance to address the underlying causes of hunger. We empower families with skills and tools to help them prepare healthy food on a budget. We educate others about food insecurity and advocate for policy changes on the state and federal levels. We provide innovative programs designed to improve the overall health

of individuals and communities and create lasting change.

LISTEN: Operation Food Search President and CEO Kristen Wild

People can visit our website for immediate food assistance, which includes an interactive map showing their nearest food distribution locations as well as numbers to call or text. There is also a Community Resources page that has information about our child nutrition programs, healthy eating resources, and recipes.

Those who would like be a part of our mission can also go to the website to register for upcoming events:

Party for Packs to benefit Operation Backpack on July 21

Feast for Change on September 10

Swing to Heal Hunger Golf Tournament on October 3

Click here to donate to Operation Food Search .