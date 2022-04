LINCOLN, Neb. — The Tri-City Storm dropped an overtime decision to the Lincoln Stars by a final score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon at the Ice Box. Jeremy Wilmer and Graham Gamache scored the Storm’s goals in the loss. The Storm will return home for three consecutive games next weekend against the Sioux City Musketeers. Tickets to each game can be purchased online at www.StormHockey.com, or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office during Box Office Hours at 308-338-8144.

