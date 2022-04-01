ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Our April Vermilion County Hero is Ofcr Joshua Long

By Tom Barnes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month’s Vermilion County Hero is North...

WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

1 dead after Tuesday crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man who was hit by a car Tuesday night died Wednesday morning. According to the Champaign County Coroner, 54-year-old Darrin R. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital from a traumatic head injury following the crash. Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville CEO charged in 4th county

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville businessman has now been charged in 4 counties. CEO Matthew Gates of Elite Construction Supply has been charged in Gibson County with the felony of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000. Court records show the charge was filed March 23. Gates has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
County
Vermilion County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Vermilion County, IL
Government
WTHI

Vermillion County leader faces four felony charges

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community leader from Vermillion County, Indiana faces four felony charges. Joseph Ellis is a member of the Vermillion County Area Plan Commission and the Board President of Vermillion Rise. According to court documents, Ellis is charged with four felonies regarding voter fraud. The charges...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Peoria Charter plays April Fools’ Day prank on students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students gathered outside the Armory in order to wait for their Peoria Charter bus heading to the Chicago area. However, much to their surprise, a substantially smaller bus initially arrived for them. James Wang, director of operations and co-owner of Peoria Charter, warned students over a megaphone a […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 expels two students for Kingsley Jr High fight

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two students have been kicked out of the McLean County Unit 5 School District for their involvement in a fight in mid-March. Unit 5 spokesperson, Dayna Brown, confirmed two female students at Kingsley Junior High School were expelled for their role(s) in a March 10 fight at the school. Brown said the board of education made the decision Tuesday night.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police: Crossing guard involved in crash outside Stratton Elementary

(UPDATED AT 5 P.M.) Champaign School District officials released the following statement regarding this situation: Today (3/30/22) during arrival time, a Stratton Elementary staff member was struck by a vehicle while directing the car rider line. The person was transported to a local hospital. The Champaign Police Department is investigating the incident. The school day […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Fire reported at Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a Springfield business. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said crews responded to a business in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. at the Howlett Building. A small fire was found in the basement of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Hero of the Day: Ross County veteran saves puppy from ravine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County veteran and professional cyclist came to the rescue to save a puppy who had fallen down a ravine on Monday. According to the Ross County Humane Society's Facebook page, the shelter received a call about a puppy who had fallen approximately 80-100 feet and landed on a ledge near a small waterfall.
The Repository

The Heart of Stark: Jackson Local Schools Foundation awards spring grants

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays! The Jackson Local Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $15,000 in Great Idea Grants to support five projects benefiting the district’s elementary, middle and high school students. The foundation’s Great Idea Grants are awarded twice a school...
STARK COUNTY, OH

