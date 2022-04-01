Our April Vermilion County Hero is Ofcr Joshua Long

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man who was hit by a car Tuesday night died Wednesday morning. According to the Champaign County Coroner, 54-year-old Darrin R. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital from a traumatic head injury following the crash. Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomington...
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville businessman has now been charged in 4 counties. CEO Matthew Gates of Elite Construction Supply has been charged in Gibson County with the felony of theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000. Court records show the charge was filed March 23. Gates has […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A community leader from Vermillion County, Indiana faces four felony charges. Joseph Ellis is a member of the Vermillion County Area Plan Commission and the Board President of Vermillion Rise. According to court documents, Ellis is charged with four felonies regarding voter fraud. The charges...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students gathered outside the Armory in order to wait for their Peoria Charter bus heading to the Chicago area. However, much to their surprise, a substantially smaller bus initially arrived for them. James Wang, director of operations and co-owner of Peoria Charter, warned students over a megaphone a […]
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two students have been kicked out of the McLean County Unit 5 School District for their involvement in a fight in mid-March. Unit 5 spokesperson, Dayna Brown, confirmed two female students at Kingsley Junior High School were expelled for their role(s) in a March 10 fight at the school. Brown said the board of education made the decision Tuesday night.
(UPDATED AT 5 P.M.) Champaign School District officials released the following statement regarding this situation: Today (3/30/22) during arrival time, a Stratton Elementary staff member was struck by a vehicle while directing the car rider line. The person was transported to a local hospital. The Champaign Police Department is investigating the incident. The school day […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a Springfield business. The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said crews responded to a business in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. at the Howlett Building. A small fire was found in the basement of the building.
The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation has rehabbed and sold a fifth home on Hummel Street in Mulder Square. Four years ago, the group acquired 11 lots in that area of South Allison Hill. All their projects are sold to low to moderate-income buyers, all of whom, so far, have been women.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County veteran and professional cyclist came to the rescue to save a puppy who had fallen down a ravine on Monday. According to the Ross County Humane Society's Facebook page, the shelter received a call about a puppy who had fallen approximately 80-100 feet and landed on a ledge near a small waterfall.
The fire at an abandoned building in Vermilion Parish has been extinguished. KATC has learned that the building, Catfish Wholesale Inc along La Hwy 696 caught fire Monday afternoon. Crews remain on the scene but no injuries were reported.
In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!
The Jackson Local Schools Foundation recently awarded nearly $15,000 in Great Idea Grants to support five projects benefiting the district’s elementary, middle and high school students.
The foundation’s Great Idea Grants are awarded twice a school...
Comments / 0