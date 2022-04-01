Photo gallery: Eastman Invitational softball, April 1, 2022

Nearly 600 racers participated in the Tyler Azalea Run on Saturday. The Tyler Azalea Run was created in 1984 and features a 10K and 5K route through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail. RJ Cowan, 36, placed first in the 5K male category with a time of 17:57 while Abby...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern held its annual Holi festivals on the Statesboro and Armstrong campuses this week. The first was smaller and held on Monday. The larger festival was held on Tuesday. Attendees were able to participate in the throwing of colored powder to celebrate the coming of Spring as well as to […]
Gymnasts from Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua competed at the New York State Championships on March 25-27 in Orangeburg, Rockland County. Addison Randolph of Newark won the Level 8 Senior B All-Round championship, placing second in the vault (9.025) and beam (9.325), third in the bars (9.225) and sixth in the floor (9.025).
