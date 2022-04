The March 7 edition of The Westerly Sun has a letter from Bonnie Van Slyke (“The truth is still missing in Charlestown”) which, like the letter from Ruth Platner earlier, attempts to explain away the missing $3 million from the budget. Both letters use analogies to support their position. Both analogies are not only faulty, but point out the very problem, in my opinion, many of us have with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance-dominated and -controlled Town Council.

