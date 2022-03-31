ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Cowboys' Jerry Jones has paid $3M to woman in paternity claim; she asked for $20M to stay quiet

By Cameron Burnett, Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VB6to_0ew8P1n700

The 25-year-old woman at the center of a paternity lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones has claimed that she is not seeking money from the Cowboys owner.

But three weeks after the case became public, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. is reporting that Jones’ lawyer claims Alexandra Davis has already received nearly $3 million over the years. That money apparently was used to pay for her full college tuition, a sport utility vehicle, a Sweet 16 birthday party and trips abroad.

But it’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the $20 million that a dissatisfied Davis reportedly has requested from Jones, with the promise of remaining silent about her alleged identity as the billionaire’s daughter.

Don Jack is the Little Rock, Arkansas, lawyer representing Jones.

“On numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis,” Jack said in a statement to ESPN.

The first payment came in 1995, when Jack struck an agreement on Jones’s behalf with Cynthia Spencer Davis to pay her $375,000 and provide monthly child support payments out of two trusts “which ultimately totaled over $2 million,” he said.

Jones has not acknowledged Davis as his biological daughter; a condition of the payouts (two more lump-sum payments are due when Davis turns 26 and 28) has been that Davis not try to establish legal paternity.

Now Davis has requested for the court to revoke the agreement. Her lawyer has insisted that she is not seeking money, but is instead asking that Davis be allowed to name Jones on her birth certificate as her true father.

Jack tells a different story, though, recalling a dinner with Davis and her mother at a Dallas area restaurant several years ago.

“In that meeting, Alex read to me a personal letter she had drafted to Jerry Jones in which she expressed her dissatisfaction with what she had received and sought $20 million,” Jack said. “She stated that if that amount was paid, she would not bother Mr. Jones again and would keep their relationship confidential.”

Neither Jack nor a Jones spokesperson could provide proof of that letter, Van Natta reports.

This week, though, Jones asked for a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that Davis is a part of “multiple monetary extortion attempts” against the Cowboys owner.

Jack told ESPN that Davis and her mother have repeatedly asked for additional money and other expenses over the years, exceeding the trust payouts by nearly $1 million dollars.

Those expenses included $33,000 for a Sweet 16 birthday party that was featured on the Style Network reality series “Big Rich Texas,” a Range Rover, Davis’ four years at SMU, a $24,000 trip abroad for Davis after graduation and a $25,000 Christmas trip for Davis and her mother to Paris.

“This clearly demonstrates that money has always been the ultimate goal here,” Jones spokesperson Jim Wilkinson said. “And sadly this is just one part of a more broad calculated and concerted effort that has been going on for some time by multiple people with various different agendas.”

One of those people may be Shy Anderson, the now-ex-husband of Charlotte Jones, Jerry’s daughter and chief brand officer of the Cowboys.

As the former couple goes through a “contentious divorce battle,” Anderson has been instructed to preserve documents “to determine whether a conspiracy exists among yourself and others” in several different areas of Jones family and Cowboys team interests, including communications Anderson may have had with Davis and her mother.

According to Wilkinson, Davis’s lawyer invoked the name of two high-salaried Cowboys players at a meeting between the two sides in early March.

“If you want this just to go away,” lawyer Andrew Bergman said, as per Wilkinson, “it’s going to cost you Zeke or Dak money.”

Bergman denies that claim, countering that Jones lawyer Levi McCathern was adamant that the Cowboys owner would never allow Davis to be portrayed as part of the Jones family.

“They said, ‘What does she want?'” Bergman said. “And I said she wants to establish parentage, and Jerry can do it cooperatively or not. Levi said Jerry’s not going to do that because of Mama Gene. Levi said Jerry said Alex will never be part of our family in a picture when we raise money for the Salvation Army.”

Jones’s side maintains those words were never spoken.

A Thursday hearing to determine if the original file would remain sealed was canceled after Jones’s lawyers withdrew the request.

The next steps in the rollercoaster case are unknown at this time.

Comments / 5

Bill Gies
3d ago

just take the test jerry. then go on the Maurry show then to the Jerry Springer show

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Cheerleader Show Ending: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most-iconic brands in all of sports and for more than a decade, the squad has been featured in a television show, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. That show is ending after a 16-year run. The Cowboys announced on Saturday that the...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
The Ringer

NFL Hiring Practices and Skip Bayless on the Black Woman Who Raised Him

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28:46), before digging into the NFL’s changes to the Rooney Rule (35:37). Plus, Skip Bayless reflects on being raised by the help. Our words, not his (54:07).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
FOX Sports

Why are Jerry Jones, Cowboys standing pat this offseason?

Is it possible that the Dallas Cowboys are scared to make a move this offseason because they're not scared of the competition come the regular season?. Jerry Jones' franchise has been surprisingly quiet on the free-agent market this offseason, causing many to wonder if the Cowboys' plan is to stand pat going into next season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bergman
Person
Jerry Jones
FOX Sports

Can Baker Mayfield revive his career with the Seattle Seahawks?

The list of NFL quarterback transactions continues to grow, but Baker Mayfield hasn't had any luck finding a new home away from the Cleveland Browns. In the wake of the Denver Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson, there was speculation that Mayfield could make his way to Seattle after it was reported that the Seahawks were interested in him.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Mr Jones#Paternity#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to run it back one more time and win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. To that end, they’re bringing back a veteran running back who helped them out last year. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers have signed running back...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns will reportedly have to do 1 thing to trade Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to find a suitor for Baker Mayfield before the NFL Draft, but it sounds like any deal they make is going to cost them some money. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract prior to last season. Because of that, the quarterback is owed a fully guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022. A trade will be challenging for several reasons, including Mayfield’s inconsistent play and the fact that rival teams know the Browns can’t keep him. That is why the Browns will likely have to eat some of the former first overall pick’s salary.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Gore signs 1-day contract to retire with NFL team

Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL next season, but the legendary running back does plan to sign with a team. Gore told TheSFNiners over the weekend that he is planning to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to retire as a member of the team. He said the transaction will take place at some point this offseason. Gore may also take on a front office role in San Francisco.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy