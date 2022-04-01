Marina Abramović Falls Asleep During Restaging of “The Artist is Present”

Marina Abramović wears the colors of the Ukrainian flag inside her exhibition at Sean Kelly Gallery, titled "Performative." For nearly 50 years, Marina Abramović has made art out of pain, suffering, and heartbreak. Take, for example, the very first piece of performance art the Serbian-born artist created, titled “Rhythm 10”: it was a play on an Eastern European drinking game in which one participant places their hand, outstretched, on a surface, and stabs a sharp knife in the spaces between their fingers. Each time the player misses and nicks themselves, they have to take a drink. In 1973, a live audience watched as Abramović spread her hand onto a piece of white paper and played the game, her blood acting as paint, while she tape recorded her own guttural groans of pain. Fifteen years later, she and her ex-lover and artistic collaborator, Frank Uwe Laysiepen, whom she called Ulay, ended their 12-year relationship in the piece “The Lovers,” by walking towards each other for days across the Great Wall of China, then breaking up once they came face to face. And the idea for “The Artist Is Present,” the 2010 MoMA work that Abramović is arguably best known for, was born immediately after she suffered one of the most painful heartbreaks of her life: divorce from her ex-husband Paolo Canevari, following yet another 12-year relationship.

YOGA ・ 20 DAYS AGO