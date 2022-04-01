Prep Roundup: Hartselle wins 14-4 over out-of-state competition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jo Williamson and Coleman Mizell had three hits and two RBIs each as Hartselle picked up a 14-4 win over New Trier (Ill.) on Thursday in a game played at Oakland High School.

Greyson Howard added three hits and one RBI, while Brodie Morrow singled and drove in three runs. Eli Tidwell had a solo home run.

Brant Stringer pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on two hits with one strikeout.

--

Decatur 5, Ardmore 2: Davis Roberts doubled and drove in three runs to lead Decatur.

Jack Waller drove in a pair of runs for the Red Raiders, while Thomas Lee added three hits. Trey Ayers and Lawson Stricklin had two hits each.

Mac Hillis pitched five innings for the win, surrendering two unearned runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Cole Calder and Carter Smith had one RBI each for Ardmore.

--

Huntsville 12-3, Austin 2-15: Cameron Bracken had one hit and one RBI for Austin in the first game of a doubleheader

Logan Beasley drove in a run for the Black Bears, while Giovanni Johnson and Riley Parker added one hit each.

Michael Pfeiffer had three hits and four RBIs to lead Huntsville.

Johnson had three hits and three RBIs in a big win in the second game for Austin. Caleb Beard had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Black Bears and Beasley had one hit and two RBIs.

Easton Palmer pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits.

--

West Limestone 16, Giles County (Tenn.) 10: Keegan Laxon had three hits and three RBIs for West Limestone.

Cooper Phillips and Aidan Smith had three hits and two RBIs each for the Wildcats, while Landon Navas added three hits and one RBI. Colin Patterson doubled and drove in three runs.

Hayden Carter allowed two earned runs over 3 2/3 innings for the win, striking out four.

--

Softball

--

Austin 4, West Point 0: Kenley Hilleary pitched a no-hitter and hit a solo home run as Class 7A No. 4 Austin opened the Bob Jones Tournament with a win over West Point on Thursday.

Hilleary was dominant over six innings of work, striking out 13 while allowing just two baserunners via hit-by-pitches.

Kyra Taylor doubled and drove in a run for the Black Bears, while Claire Wright added one hit and one RBI. Mikaylah Fuqua finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

--

Austin 9, Baker 3: Katie Bracken homered twice, singled and drove in three runs as the Black Bears closed the day with a win.

Hilleary had two hits and three RBIs for the Black Bears, while Fuqua and Lexey Carver added two hits each. Sydra Pendleton pitched an inning of relief to pick up the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.

--

Mars Hill 3, Decatur 0: Mars Hill starting pitcher Riley Vaughn pitched a no-hitter on Thursday, striking out 12 over eight innings as the Panthers picked up an extra-innings win on Thursday.

Vaughn also doubled and drove in all three runs for Mars Hill in the top of the eighth inning.

Madison Murphy pitched all eight innings for Decatur, allowing two runs on three hits with 19 strikeouts.

--

Elkmont 15-3, Falkville 8-11: Alyssa Harwell led Elkmont with three hits and four RBIs in Game 1.

Lily Lowery homered, tripled and drove in three runs for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin added two hits and two RBIs. Tylee Thomas and Abbie Broadway had three hits and one RBI each and Rayne Rozell hit a solo home run.

Harwell pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with a strikeout.

Jade Milam had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Falkville. Allie Smith doubled twice, singled and drove in a run for the Blue Devils and Hannah Tillman had two hits and one RBI.

Addy Walker homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs for Falkville in Game 2. Abby Tomlin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Hope McClanahan added three hits and one RBI and pitched seven innings for the win.

Woodfin and Ella Beddingfield had one hit and one RBI each for Elkmont. Tylee Thomas and Savannah Williams had two hits each.

--

East Limestone 9, Lee-Huntsville 2: Kayleigh Matthews had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for East Limestone.

Amaya Green had four hits and one RBI for the Indians, while Lara Looney added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Looney also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on one hit over six innings with five strikeouts.

--

Soccer

--

Danville girls 3, West Point 0: Seventh-grader Layla Sherrill scored three goals to lead Danville to a win on Thursday.

Preslie Tinker assisted on all three goals for the Hawks, while Elisabeth Hand recorded 10 saves in goal.