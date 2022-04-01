ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

State basketball honors announced

By Staff report
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY — Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards Thursday.

Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Two area players were finalists for honors. Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks was a finalist for the Class 6A girls Player of the Year. Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle was a finalist for the Class 1A boys Player of the Year.

Marchbanks signed to play at Samford. Kyle will play football at North Alabama.

Steele averaged 17.3 points for Hazel Green, which finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.

Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.

There have been five area players honored as previous Miss Basketball selections since the title was first awarded in 1988. They are Hartselle’s Jeaniece Slater in 1988, Decatur’s Yolanda Watkins in 1992, Lawrence County’s Natasha Thomas in 2000, Speake’s Starr Orr in 2004 and West Morgan’s Hayden Hamby in 2011.

The only area Mr. Basketball from the area is Athens’ Richard Hendrix in 2005. That honor was first awarded in 1983.

The Players of the Year by class for girls are 7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover; 6A: Steele, Hazel Green; 5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville; 4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler; 3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian; 2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah; 1A: Timya Thurman, Linden.

The Players of the Year by class for boys are 7A: Labaron Philon, Baker; 6A: Dunning, McGill-Toolen; 5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley; 4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston; 3A: Cole Millican, Plainview; 2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield; 1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen.

Also announced were the Super All-State teams, which are the top five players regardless of classification.

The girls Super All-State members are Steele, Hoover’s Kelly, Pisgah’s Heard, Deshler’s Tittle and Hoover’s Hubbard.

The boys Super All-State members are Dunning, Baker’s Philon, Sipsey Valley’s Russell, Anniston’s Kite and Midfield’s Johnson.

Hoover’s Kelly and Hubbard along with McGill-Toolen’s Dunning are two-time Super All-State players. Hubbard made it in 2020.

Decatur, AL
