After hiatus, Broad Ripple Art Fair returns in May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO