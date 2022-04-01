ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

After hiatus, Broad Ripple Art Fair returns in May

WTHR
WTHR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Friday, April 1, you can get your tickets to this year's Broad Ripple Art Fair. The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus imposed...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Arni’s

We’ll meet you at Arni’s for this week’s Be Our Guest deal!. Arni’s is known for its pizza featuring toppings that go from edge to edge. The Hoosier institution has more than 15 locations throughout Indiana, including four in the greater Indianapolis area. One of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
WLWT 5

Indiana's Bel-Air Drive-In to open for season on April 15

VERSAILLES, Ind. — A drive-in movie theater located in Versailles, Indiana, will soon be opening for the season. Bel-Air Drive-In announced on Facebook Thursday that it will be opening for the season on April 15. The Bel-Air Drive-In has been in operation since 1952. The box office and concession...
VERSAILLES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Hiatus#Ripple#Jewelry
Bay News 9

Rochester Home and Garden Show returns after 2-year hiatus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you are looking to spruce up your garden or planning to redesign your kitchen, then you may want to check out the Rochester Home and Garden Show this weekend. The event is returning to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center after being canceled for the past...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

WTMD First Thursday Will Return After 2-Year Hiatus; Parquet Courts To Headline First Show In May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
KSLA

Shrevport’s Crawfest returns after 2-year hiatus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Crawfest is officially back!. Shreveport’s Betty Virginia Park sprang to life Friday, March 18, with live music, multiple vendors and off course all the crawfish you can eat. Musicians from across the state are set to perform...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
WTHR

Patti LaBelle, Monica, After 7 to perform at Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 51st Summer Celebration this year with a star-studded concert. Legendary R&B recording artist Patti LaBelle, multi-platinum selling singer Monica, and Indianapolis-formed group After 7 will headline the Heritage Music free outdoor concert. "We are excited that this year's Summer Celebration, a...
WTHR

Fans report ticket trouble keeping them out of Elton John concert downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse say they are missing out on a show they waited years to see due to a ticketing issue at the arena. Elton John took the stage on time Friday night in downtown Indianapolis, but hundreds of fans couldn't get in. They tell 13News their tickets scanned as invalid when they approached the gate at the fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Aarhus: live music, beautiful parks and Nordic street vibe

Aarhus has both Michelin-star dining and cheaper options loved by the locals. For the latter, Teater Bodega serves traditional Danish cuisine that is affordable yet great quality. Here you’ll get the best stegt flæsk med persillesovs (fried pork belly with parsley sauce), with a glass of the strong local spirit, snaps. It also serves good vegetarian dishes, if you ask for them, and the place oozes Aarhus history, being more than 100 years old.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Nigel Howlett Chronicles Latest Exhibition in New Book With Avant Arte

Available in both a standard and collector’s edition. Back in December, Nigel Howlett released a limited edition sculpture with Case Studyo that, for many of us, serves as a fitting reaction to the pandemic. Yesterday, the London-based artist worked with Avant Arte to release a sumptuous new art book chronicling his exhibition, The Face Before You Were Born, which concluded earlier this year at Ojiri Gallery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy