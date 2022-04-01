West Morgan outlasts Priceville in extra innings

PRICEVILLE — West Morgan head coach Bryan Dean said his team knows how to battle, and Thursday night that was put on full display.

The Rebels traveled to take on Priceville and found themselves in an eight-inning dogfight. Playing their eighth game in eight days, West Morgan found a way to win, defeating the Bulldogs 4-2.

“That’s our eighth game in eight days in four states, and we've battled all week," Dean said. "Our kids never give up, and today we found a way to get it done.”

During spring break it's become common for some teams to take advantage of a special Alabama High School Athletic Association rule that allows teams to play as many games as they want during the break. However, because of pitch count limits, in order for teams to get through those games, they are forced to rely on strong performances from unlikely players.

The Rebels got that Thursday from Matthew Jones, who pitched all eight innings, allowing just four hits and two runs.

“That was Matthew’s first start this season, and he pitched a heck of a game,” Dean said. “He did a great job of keeping the ball down and allowing his defense to work behind him. That’s all you can really ask.”

Through seven innings, the two teams mirrored each other. After four scoreless innings, each squad found its first run in the fifth. Dylan Maples drove Skylar Hutto in for the Rebels, while Priceville's Ryan Hanks scored on an error.

After a 1-1 stalemate through seven innings, West Morgan shook off a bad streak of leaving runners on base by scoring three eighth-inning runs.

“We’ve been snake bit lately. I bet we’ve left about 50 runners on base the last few weeks,” said Dean. “But as long as you keep putting the ball in play, eventually good things will happen. We strung together a few hits, were aggressive on the bases and we finally got those runs across.”

The Rebels did all of their damage in the eighth inning with two outs. Braxton Peters drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double, and then scored on an error. Connor Dillard had an RBI single to give his team an insurance run.

Priceville attempted to rally as Wes Walker blasted a solo home run in the eighth, but were unable to score more. The Bulldogs, who have struggled lately offensively, were outhit 8-4.

“We’re in a funk offensively,” said Priceville head coach Preston Potter. “It seems like no matter what we do, we hit it right at someone. Hopefully, we’ll get rolling again right before area play.”

After spring break ends, there will be just two weeks left in the baseball regular season. As teams begin their last push to make the playoffs, they hope lessons learned from spring break will help them along the way.

“After this week is over, we’ll have played 11 games in 10 days,” Dean said. “We’re still trying to find the right lineup, still have things we need to work on, but it’s been fun. Hopefully all this will help us get ready to make the playoffs.”