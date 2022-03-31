ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Why Do Bananas Make My Stomach Hurt?

By Lindsey Desoto, RD, LD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBananas are commonly recommended during periods of nausea. They stimulate mucus production from the stomach lining, which acts as a barrier from acidic substances that can cause nausea. Bananas are also used to replenish potassium and other essential nutrients lost due to vomiting or diarrhea. Despite being easy to...

Linda Harding
2d ago

What this article does not say is if you have a latex allergy you should avoid bananas. The peel is closely related to a rubber plant and can cause an allergic reaction.

