ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man fatally shot in downtown L.A.: LAPD

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Sam Bader
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwHL2_0ew8Jq4J00

A man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place at about 9:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Winston Street, where police found a man unconscious and not breathing, said Officer Maldonado of the LAPD.

An arrest has been made in the shooting, though police did not identify the suspect, and the investigation is underway, Maldonado said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Police#Downtown L A#Lapd#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s […]
LYON COUNTY, NV
KTLA

Anaheim police make arrest in seemingly unprovoked assaults

The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3. Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

T.O. attempted rape suspect turns self in: VCSO

A 26-year-old transient from Los Angeles turned himself in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to rape a woman in the Janss Marketplace parking structure early Friday morning, authorities said. At about 4:25 a.m., Alexis Armando Cruz first asked a 67-year-old woman for money, and when the Thousand Oaks resident told him […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy