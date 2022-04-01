Man fatally shot in downtown L.A.: LAPD

A man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place at about 9:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Winston Street, where police found a man unconscious and not breathing, said Officer Maldonado of the LAPD.

An arrest has been made in the shooting, though police did not identify the suspect, and the investigation is underway, Maldonado said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.