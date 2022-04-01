ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Spade Marks Fall, Hudgens’ New Line, Dapper Dan’s NFT

By Lisa Lockwood, Layla Ilchi, Misty White Sidell and Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TLNt_0ew8JQJX00

Click here to read the full article.

A KATE CELEBRATION: Kate Spade New York knows a thing or two about celebrating.

The brand marked the release of its fall 2022 collection and its new coffee table book, “Celebrate That! Occasions” (Abrams New York, $35) on Thursday morning at 214 Lafayette Street, a multilevel event space in New York.

More from WWD

It chose the townhouse to present its fall ready-to-wear collection, that was chock full of bold plaids, leopard prints, florals and polka dots mixed with homey interiors.

The theme was “Open House,” and the brand set up several colorful vignettes that reflected the at-home entertaining theme, along with serving croissants, cake and refreshments. Among those enjoying the festivities were Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts.

On Friday and Saturday, Kate Spade New York will swing open its doors (the same townhouse at 214 Lafayette Street) for a community event, where it will kick off the new book. Both days will feature classes on such topics as flower arranging and tips on writing thank you notes. Each guest will receive a free copy of the book.

“Our strategy is to welcome the community,” said Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer. She said she wants the event to feel inclusive to the community.

The book was written by Jen Ford, a former editorial director of Kate Spade, with essays and illustrations from others, including those on staff. “We’ve all got extra-small things and extra-large things to celebrate and they all deserve the love. Whatever gives you (or them) that Champagne-fizzy, flutter-in-the-tummy feeling, we’re all in. Let’s celebrate that,” said Kate Spade New York, in the book’s introduction.

The book, which is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among others, offers suggestions on how to celebrate big events such as Mother’s Day and weddings, as well as those in between, such as Fridays, a new skill, a friend’s promotion, a friend’s break-up, a dog’s birthday, or a new home. — LISA LOCKWOOD

HUDGENS’ NEW LINE: Vanessa Hudgens is looking to her own early 2000s style for her new spring collection.

The actress is teaming with Fabletics on a 16-piece loungewear collection of terrycloth styles called the Sun-Daze collection, releasing on Friday, that gives a nod to the time period.

This is the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign .

“Spring is genuinely one of my favorite times of year,” Hudgens said. “Everyone is coming out of winter hibernation, the sun is out and you’re getting back into the swing of things. I wanted to make sure I did a lifestyle collection so there was something for all the moments that you have coming up for spring, like things to work out in, things to lounge by the pool in or things to hang out in.”

The collection includes activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras and bike shorts, as well as other apparel like dresses, crop tops, shorts and bathing suits in bright colors like blue, purple and pink, with many styles made in a terrycloth fabric. Pieces range in price from $9.95 to $59.95 and are available at Fabletics stores and online.

Hudgens started the design process by looking at her own early 2000s style and closet, picking her favorite pieces and using them as inspiration for the collection. The actress started her career in the early Aughts, most notably in Disney’s movie series “High School Musical.”

“I literally went into my closet and grabbed things out of there that I wanted to design this collection off of,” she said. “It’s very wearable and it’s super fashion forward, stylish and vibrant, but at the end of the day it’s really comfortable. That’s a really big pillar for me.”

One of the pieces inspired by Hudgens’ own wardrobe is a baby cropped T-shirt with a raw edge and a vintage-inspired design. She also designed a phone case charm, which she said is a staple accessory for her so she doesn’t lose her phone.

Hudgens’ said her favorite styles from the collection are the ones with the neutral leopard print with a touch of neon — like for the bathing suit and workout set — and the baby pink terrycloth halter dress with a keyhole detail.

“I really wanted to take the [terrycloth] fabric and do our own twist on it by doing new silhouettes and adding patches that I personally designed and making sure all the details were really personal,” Hudgens said. “The early 2000s are something very near and dear to me.” — LAYLA ILCHI

HELPING OUT: Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity.

They have designed a “cultivate kindness” compass necklace that comes in 18-karat gold and sterling silver and is available on Monica Rich Kosann’s e-commerce site. The silver version sells for $295 and the gold is $1,410.

Kosann said of the partnership: “I’ve always admired what Lauren has been building at Feed. It does so much good work to accomplish a simple goal: feeding children. Every Feed product sold helps provide a clear number of school meals for kids in need, through its nonprofit partners. I am so proud to collaborate with Lauren and Feed, knowing that each purchase of the cultivate kindness Compass necklace we’ve created together will help this urgent cause.”

Lauren added: “It is so fun to collaborate with Monica, who has been a longtime friend and whose jewelry line I have always admired. We created the Compass necklace as a token of positivity and a mantra to live by in a time that can too often feel overwhelming and challenging. By cultivating kindness where and when we can in our daily lives, we become forces for good. And with each necklace sold, you are also helping feed the next generation in school through Feed’s giving partner No Kid Hungry. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

CLASSIC CHOICE : Calypso St. Barth, which relaunched last year as a direct-to-consumer brand, is offering its vintage pieces for the first time.

Among them are the classic caftan, beaded tunic and embroidered short-sleeved dress, which will be available in limited quantities. Many are one of a kind and all have never been worn and have been carefully archived.

All the pieces highlight Calypso’s attention to detail: the hand embroidery, intricate beading and luxurious fabrics in signature, rich colorations and patterns. They are at calysostbarth.com.

For example, there’s the mini shirtdress for $78, the smocked top for $228, the sundress for $328, the multistriped midi for $328, the beaded mini for $348, and the beaded maxi for $388.

They are offering small batches at a time. There are 20 pieces on the site now, and they plan another 20 in the next two weeks. It is intended to be an ongoing business, said Debbie Bancroft, brand adviser.

Calypso will be launching its collections this summer. The company produces dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, swim, cashmere, jewelry, bags, scarves and wraps.

Founded in 1992, Calypso St. Barth established itself as a year-round destination for luxury resortwear and accessories, but fell on hard times and in 2017, liquidated all of its $15 million in inventory across its 16 store locations before shuttering all remaining doors permanently. The brand was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, as reported.

Calypso’s intellectual property assets, such as its business name and web address, weren’t part of the bankruptcy sale and remained with its owner. Solera Capital, a private equity firm, bought the brand from Calypso founder Christiane Celle in 2007. — L.L.

DAPPER NFT: Dapper Dan is making his NFT debut with Gap.

Fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops earlier this month, the fashion designer is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with the clothing company, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.

“As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further,” Dapper Dan said. “NFTs are a huge part of what’s shaping culture right now. From analogue to the metaverse — I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped Dap Gap Hoodie to a whole new audience.”

On Saturday at noon EST, the NFT experience will commence with a 48-hour Dap Gap digital auction, featuring digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special edition physical Dap Gap varsity jacket. Additionally, the auction starts on the same day as Fifteen Percent Pledge’s inaugural annual benefit held in New York City. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses.

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that — an icon breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change,” said Chris Goble, chief product officer at Gap. “We are honored to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse.”

After the auction, the experience will involve three gamified level drops, including common, rare and epic. Beginning April 5, common will be on sale for 48 hours for 2 tez (which is roughly $7, though exact conversion rates may vary). Rare will be on sale starting April 7 for 10 tez while Epic will begin April 12 for 100 tez.

All levels will be available for purchase on gap.com/nft at noon EST, starting on a first-come, first-serve basis. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Dapper Dan Releases First NFT Collection With Gap

Click here to read the full article. Dapper Dan is making his NFT debut with Gap. Fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops earlier this month, the fashion designer is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with the clothing company, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up Culture “As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

AJ Crimson, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder, Dies

Click here to read the full article. AJ Crimson, the celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty, has died. Crimson’s family confirmed his death on March 30 to WWD, although cause of death was not disclosed. He was 27.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all colors. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment. Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Jenny Campbell
People

Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Now that spring is here, it's about time you pack away your winter gear and lighten up for the fresh season ahead. If you've been thinking about splurging on a cheerful new handbag or work-ready dress, Kate Spade has you covered. The popular fashion brand never disappoints when it comes to eye-catching designs that always pack an extra oomph, and we have a particular soft spot for their handbags and purses that never go out of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Save Up to 60% with This Exclusive Deal

Spring fashion is officially in full-bloom at Kate Spade. From floral-patterned crossbody bags to dainty golden earrings, colorful continental wallets, spring blouses and more, now is the perfect time to give you wardrobe the spring refresh it deserves — with the help of Kate Spade, of course. And right now, shoppers can take an additional 20% off markdowns with the exclusive code SAVE20 through Sunday, March 20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Line#Rising China
WWD

Marc Jacobs and Futura Hosted a Free Arts NYC Workshop for Teen Artists

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, Marc Jacobs joined pioneering graffiti artist Futura at the artist’s creative agency ICNCLST. The pair hosted a workshop for Free Arts NYC’s teen students and alumni, focused on the significance of a developing signature motif or logo. (Futura’s creative mark is an atom; Jacobs is known for his minimalist typeface.) After sharing their personal creative processes and careers during a talk and Q&A, the duo led a hands-on workshop to help the students begin developing their own emblems.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 Jacobs and Futura will reunited at the Free Arts NYC annual gala and art auction set for June 8, where the designer will present Futura as this year’s honoree. Past artists honored by the organization include Kaws, Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, Lawrence Weiner, and Taryn Simon. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and mentoring for underserved youth. Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Arooj Aftab Is the Best New Artist Grammy Nominee You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. This year’s list of 10 best new artist Grammy nominees reads like a who’s-who of the past year in culture. There’s Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Finneas, The Kid Laroi — musicians with unavoidable hit singles — alongside indie darling Japanese Breakfast, country singer Jimmie Allen, and Kendrick Lamar’s real-life cousin Baby Keem. And then there’s Arooj Aftab, an impressive composer and singer whose neo-Sufi jazz songs are unlikely to play on mainstream radio. Her inclusion is history-making: she’s the first female Pakistani Grammy nominee. Many viewers tuning into the live awards ceremony on Sunday will...
MUSIC
WWD

Monica Rich Kosann and Lauren Bush Lauren Design Charitable Necklace

Click here to read the full article. Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity. They have designed a “cultivate kindness” compass necklace that comes in 18-karat gold and sterling silver and is available on Monica Rich Kosann’s e-commerce site. The silver version sells for $295 and the gold is $1,410.More from WWD31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreRashida Jones, Iconery Partner on Jewelry Collection Kosann said of the partnership: “I’ve always admired what...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

Macy’s to Spend $584M on Fulfillment Center

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., spending big to strengthen its supply chain, will open a 1.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, N.C., in 2024, at a cost of $584 million.The fulfillment center will be Macy’s Inc.’s largest. When fully operational, the center will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity,  serve both the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions and customers nationwide, and employ nearly 2,800 workers. “This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a...
CHINA GROVE, NC
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Victor Glemaud Adds Eyewear to Offering With New Tura Collab

Click here to read the full article. Victor Glemaud is launching eyewear — and more than just a luxury foray into the familiar accessories territory, the label’s designer specs are crafted with diversity in mind. In a new collaboration with optical design house Tura, the collection, which officially debuts at New York City’s Vision Expo East on Friday, is tailor made to fit women of color.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “What was the most exciting and what I’ve learned the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Vanessa Hudgens and Fabletics Team on Early 2000s-Inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is looking to her own early 2000s style for her new spring collection. The actress is teaming with Fabletics on a 16-piece loungewear collection of terrycloth styles called the Sun-Daze collection, releasing on Friday, that gives a nod to the time period.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments This is the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign. “Spring is genuinely one of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle. The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear Line “This collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS
WWD

Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies at 78

Click here to read the full article. Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier died Thursday at the age of 78. The French-born creative captured legions of models and celebrities through the years including Princess Diana, who tapped him as her personal photographer in 1989.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 Demarchelier’s death was confirmed on his Instagram account. He was believed to have died in St. Barths of cancer, according to a photographer friend, who requested anonymity. Without question, the lensman made a career out of making already ultra-photogenic people look even better, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy