Kate Spade Marks Fall, Hudgens’ New Line, Dapper Dan’s NFT

A KATE CELEBRATION: Kate Spade New York knows a thing or two about celebrating.

The brand marked the release of its fall 2022 collection and its new coffee table book, “Celebrate That! Occasions” (Abrams New York, $35) on Thursday morning at 214 Lafayette Street, a multilevel event space in New York.

It chose the townhouse to present its fall ready-to-wear collection, that was chock full of bold plaids, leopard prints, florals and polka dots mixed with homey interiors.

The theme was “Open House,” and the brand set up several colorful vignettes that reflected the at-home entertaining theme, along with serving croissants, cake and refreshments. Among those enjoying the festivities were Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts.

On Friday and Saturday, Kate Spade New York will swing open its doors (the same townhouse at 214 Lafayette Street) for a community event, where it will kick off the new book. Both days will feature classes on such topics as flower arranging and tips on writing thank you notes. Each guest will receive a free copy of the book.

“Our strategy is to welcome the community,” said Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer. She said she wants the event to feel inclusive to the community.

The book was written by Jen Ford, a former editorial director of Kate Spade, with essays and illustrations from others, including those on staff. “We’ve all got extra-small things and extra-large things to celebrate and they all deserve the love. Whatever gives you (or them) that Champagne-fizzy, flutter-in-the-tummy feeling, we’re all in. Let’s celebrate that,” said Kate Spade New York, in the book’s introduction.

The book, which is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among others, offers suggestions on how to celebrate big events such as Mother’s Day and weddings, as well as those in between, such as Fridays, a new skill, a friend’s promotion, a friend’s break-up, a dog’s birthday, or a new home. — LISA LOCKWOOD

HUDGENS’ NEW LINE: Vanessa Hudgens is looking to her own early 2000s style for her new spring collection.

The actress is teaming with Fabletics on a 16-piece loungewear collection of terrycloth styles called the Sun-Daze collection, releasing on Friday, that gives a nod to the time period.

This is the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign .

“Spring is genuinely one of my favorite times of year,” Hudgens said. “Everyone is coming out of winter hibernation, the sun is out and you’re getting back into the swing of things. I wanted to make sure I did a lifestyle collection so there was something for all the moments that you have coming up for spring, like things to work out in, things to lounge by the pool in or things to hang out in.”

The collection includes activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras and bike shorts, as well as other apparel like dresses, crop tops, shorts and bathing suits in bright colors like blue, purple and pink, with many styles made in a terrycloth fabric. Pieces range in price from $9.95 to $59.95 and are available at Fabletics stores and online.

Hudgens started the design process by looking at her own early 2000s style and closet, picking her favorite pieces and using them as inspiration for the collection. The actress started her career in the early Aughts, most notably in Disney’s movie series “High School Musical.”

“I literally went into my closet and grabbed things out of there that I wanted to design this collection off of,” she said. “It’s very wearable and it’s super fashion forward, stylish and vibrant, but at the end of the day it’s really comfortable. That’s a really big pillar for me.”

One of the pieces inspired by Hudgens’ own wardrobe is a baby cropped T-shirt with a raw edge and a vintage-inspired design. She also designed a phone case charm, which she said is a staple accessory for her so she doesn’t lose her phone.

Hudgens’ said her favorite styles from the collection are the ones with the neutral leopard print with a touch of neon — like for the bathing suit and workout set — and the baby pink terrycloth halter dress with a keyhole detail.

“I really wanted to take the [terrycloth] fabric and do our own twist on it by doing new silhouettes and adding patches that I personally designed and making sure all the details were really personal,” Hudgens said. “The early 2000s are something very near and dear to me.” — LAYLA ILCHI

HELPING OUT: Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity.

They have designed a “cultivate kindness” compass necklace that comes in 18-karat gold and sterling silver and is available on Monica Rich Kosann’s e-commerce site. The silver version sells for $295 and the gold is $1,410.

Kosann said of the partnership: “I’ve always admired what Lauren has been building at Feed. It does so much good work to accomplish a simple goal: feeding children. Every Feed product sold helps provide a clear number of school meals for kids in need, through its nonprofit partners. I am so proud to collaborate with Lauren and Feed, knowing that each purchase of the cultivate kindness Compass necklace we’ve created together will help this urgent cause.”

Lauren added: “It is so fun to collaborate with Monica, who has been a longtime friend and whose jewelry line I have always admired. We created the Compass necklace as a token of positivity and a mantra to live by in a time that can too often feel overwhelming and challenging. By cultivating kindness where and when we can in our daily lives, we become forces for good. And with each necklace sold, you are also helping feed the next generation in school through Feed’s giving partner No Kid Hungry. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

CLASSIC CHOICE : Calypso St. Barth, which relaunched last year as a direct-to-consumer brand, is offering its vintage pieces for the first time.

Among them are the classic caftan, beaded tunic and embroidered short-sleeved dress, which will be available in limited quantities. Many are one of a kind and all have never been worn and have been carefully archived.

All the pieces highlight Calypso’s attention to detail: the hand embroidery, intricate beading and luxurious fabrics in signature, rich colorations and patterns. They are at calysostbarth.com.

For example, there’s the mini shirtdress for $78, the smocked top for $228, the sundress for $328, the multistriped midi for $328, the beaded mini for $348, and the beaded maxi for $388.

They are offering small batches at a time. There are 20 pieces on the site now, and they plan another 20 in the next two weeks. It is intended to be an ongoing business, said Debbie Bancroft, brand adviser.

Calypso will be launching its collections this summer. The company produces dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, swim, cashmere, jewelry, bags, scarves and wraps.

Founded in 1992, Calypso St. Barth established itself as a year-round destination for luxury resortwear and accessories, but fell on hard times and in 2017, liquidated all of its $15 million in inventory across its 16 store locations before shuttering all remaining doors permanently. The brand was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, as reported.

Calypso’s intellectual property assets, such as its business name and web address, weren’t part of the bankruptcy sale and remained with its owner. Solera Capital, a private equity firm, bought the brand from Calypso founder Christiane Celle in 2007. — L.L.

DAPPER NFT: Dapper Dan is making his NFT debut with Gap.

Fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops earlier this month, the fashion designer is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with the clothing company, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.

“As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would take our culture even further,” Dapper Dan said. “NFTs are a huge part of what’s shaping culture right now. From analogue to the metaverse — I am excited for the opportunity to explore this space with Gap and bring the newly hyped Dap Gap Hoodie to a whole new audience.”

On Saturday at noon EST, the NFT experience will commence with a 48-hour Dap Gap digital auction, featuring digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special edition physical Dap Gap varsity jacket. Additionally, the auction starts on the same day as Fifteen Percent Pledge’s inaugural annual benefit held in New York City. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses.

“Gap celebrates individuality and what it means to be your true self, and Dapper Dan embodies just that — an icon breaking the mold, forging newfound personal freedoms and furthering progressive change,” said Chris Goble, chief product officer at Gap. “We are honored to be the first brand Dapper Dan partners with in the metaverse.”

After the auction, the experience will involve three gamified level drops, including common, rare and epic. Beginning April 5, common will be on sale for 48 hours for 2 tez (which is roughly $7, though exact conversion rates may vary). Rare will be on sale starting April 7 for 10 tez while Epic will begin April 12 for 100 tez.

All levels will be available for purchase on gap.com/nft at noon EST, starting on a first-come, first-serve basis. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO