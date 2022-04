The civil rights activist's son Yusef D Jackson is teaming with Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed director Shola Lynch on the two projects, which they describe as “Reverend Jackson’s personal story, in his own words, for the first time.” “Despite his Parkinson’s, or maybe due to it, Jesse Jackson is going to slow down enough to talk through and reflect on his life long fight for racial and economic justice,” said Lynch. “When others have been killed, moved on, or retired, Jackson has been tireless, even relentless. Before he can’t, with no question out of bounds, and Mrs Jackson and their family willing to contribute, this is a rare opportunity that I could not pass up.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO