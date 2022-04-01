ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Givenchy Hires Valérie Lebérichel for Global Communications

By Miles Socha
 3 days ago
Valérie Lebérichel has been named global vice president of communication at Givenchy , WWD has learned.

She starts April 4 and takes up duties previously handled by Youssef Marquis, who moved over to Louis Vuitton as fashion communication director last January. Both brands are controlled by French luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Lebérichel joins Givenchy from Prada Group, where she has been worldwide communications director for Miu Miu since 2013. In 2019, she also took on the additional title of head of communications for Prada France.

At Givenchy, she reports to Renaud de Lesquen, president and CEO, who lauded Lebérichel as “a widely respected fashion professional” and a “natural fit for overseeing the many aspects of communication during this exciting period of development at the house.”

“I look forward to working with Renaud, Matthew M. Williams, and the whole team as the house continues to move into bold new fashion territory,” Lebérichel commented.

The founder of the 1017 Alyx 9SM label, Williams joined Givenchy in June 2020 and brought an industrial-tinged cool to the house via sharp tailoring, padlock hardware and airbrushed graphics.

A graduate of the Ecole Française des Attachés de Presse, Lebérichel started her career in 1990 as a PR manager at Jean-Louis Scherrer, moving over to Issey Miyake in 1997, first as a press attaché and later becoming the Japanese designer’s European communication director.

She joined Celine, an LVMH-owned house, as international communications director in 2002, working alongside Phoebe Philo.

